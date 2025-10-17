South Africa
Automotive Trends
    BYD's Stella Li champions South Africa's EV future

    BYD, the global leader in new energy vehicles, today reinforced its long-term commitment to South Africa during an exclusive media briefing in Johannesburg with its executive vice president, Ms. Stella Li, the recently crowned 2025 World Car Person of the Year.
    Issued by Optimize Agency
    17 Oct 2025
    17 Oct 2025
    BYD Executive Vice President - Ms. Stella Li
    BYD Executive Vice President - Ms. Stella Li

    Ms. Li detailed BYD's strategic investment, positioning South Africa as a pivotal market and a future springboard for regional growth. The briefing focused on sustainable mobility, dealer network expansion, and technology transfer, underscoring the country's key role in BYD's global strategy.

    “BYD is not just selling cars; we are investing in South Africa's sustainable automotive future,” stated Ms. Stella Li. “South Africa serves as both a critical market in its own right and a strategic gateway to Southern Africa. Our commitment here - through local expansion, skills development, and technology transfer - lays the foundation for a broader continental vision.”

    The briefing served as a powerful platform to position BYD as a key innovator and investor in the region.

    "BYD is here to solve South Africa's energy and mobility challenges, not just sell vehicles," stated Nomonde Kweyi, marketing director, BYD South Africa, MEA region. "We offer the most comprehensive suite of new energy solutions on the continent - from cutting-edge electric and hybrid cars to full battery and solar systems. This integrated approach, delivered through our growing local network, provides the practical flexibility and long-term vision that South Africa deserves."

    Key storylines advanced during the sessions included:

    • South Africa as a strategic hub: Ms. Li highlighted the establishment of South Africa as a key operational hub, citing its sophisticated infrastructure, strong manufacturing base, and strategic position for branching into the rest of the African continent.
    • Local investment and growth: She outlined the rapid expansion of BYD’s dealer network and discussed the company's ongoing assessment of potential local assembly opportunities, which would serve local demand and enhance regional export potential.
    • A technology bridge for Africa: Ms. Li articulated BYD’s strategy of offering hybrid vehicles as a practical bridge technology tailored to South African and broader regional infrastructure, while preparing the market for a full-electric future.
    • Leading global innovation: Ms. Li’s presence, fresh from receiving her prestigious global award, underscored BYD’s position at the forefront of the automotive industry's transition to new energy.

    BYD Sealion EV
    BYD Sealion EV

    The session, which included outlets such as Bloomberg, eNCA, TechCentral, ITWeb, Business Day INX Prime and Ignition TV, provided a focused forum to communicate BYD’s core message: a deep, long-term partnership with South Africa, driven by innovation and a shared vision for a cleaner, technologically advanced automotive landscape. lead the region's transition to sustainable mobility.

    About BYD

    BYD is a multinational leader in technology, devoted to leveraging innovation for a better life. As the world’s leading manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), BYD’s mission is to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy. The company’s offerings encompass a wide range of NEVs, including electric buses, trucks, and passenger vehicles, alongside key industries such as batteries, renewable energy generation, and energy storage systems

    Optimize Agency
    Optimize Agency is a strategic sponsorship agency that specialises in sports & entertainment. With experience in the local & international market, we represent the top sport & entertainment clients. Driven by pure passion for what we do, we assist in creating commercial partnerships that take experiences far beyond the event itself whilst driving commercial value.
