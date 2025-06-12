Mandela Day 2025 - Uniting to combat poverty and inequity

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is excited to announce the launch of Mandela Day 2025, a call to action under the theme: “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity.” As we celebrate Nelson Mandela’s birthday on July 18, 2025, a day that the United Nations declared Nelson Mandela International Day, we are rallying individuals, organisations, and communities worldwide to take a stand for justice and make a lasting impact where they are.

“This year’s theme is both a challenge and a call for solidarity. We are inviting the world to respond with action, to tackle poverty, fight inequity, and build a society grounded in dignity, justice, and shared humanity,” said Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Dr. Mbongiseni Buthelezi.

As part of the campaign, we’re proud to announce that the Mandela Day 2025 website is live. It is a dynamic platform that continues to serve as a central hub for individuals and organisations to connect, get inspired, and share their Mandela Day projects. Whether you’re planning a community initiative, a workplace activation, or a personal act of service, this is your space to honour Madiba and his legacy while making a difference.

"BP is proud to stand alongside communities in celebrating Madiba’s legacy through the Mandela Day Walk & Run. This event embodies the values of unity, resilience, and active living that he championed. We’re excited to contribute to an initiative that not only promotes health but also inspires collective action for a better tomorrow," said BP Southern Africa representative, Eva Khosa.

One of the key events for Mandela Day is the Annual Mandela Day Walk & Run, set taking place on 19 July at the scenic Bullring, the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Johannesburg. This event is expected to attract 10,000 participants and will feature a 5km walk, along with 10km and 21km runs. Supported by BP South Africa, Balwin Properties, and partners including Mahindra, DP World Wanderers Stadium, Lion’s Cricket, and Bloomberg, this year's gathering promises to be one of the most thrilling Mandela Day events yet.

Mr Ryan Kalk, Balwin Properties added: “At Balwin Properties, we're honored to be part of the Mandela Day Walk and Run, an event that embodies the spirit of unity, service, and community upliftment that Madiba championed. We believe in building more than just homes – we're building communities that thrive on compassion, kindness, and collective action. By joining this initiative, we're committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us, one step at a time."

Registration is now open at www.mandeladay.com with race pack collection scheduled for 17 and 18 July at the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Join us in honouring Nelson Mandela’s enduring legacy and making a positive impact on our communities.

As in the past, the Nelson Mandela Foundation is excited to open registration for the Virtual Mandela Day Walk & Run, allowing people across South Africa, Africa, and the globe to participate in this event.

For those unable to attend the Walk & Run in person, this presents a wonderful opportunity to engage in the celebration virtually by supporting the cause through a donation on our Fundnation page: www.fundnation.org/nelsonmandela

By making a donation of your choice and printing the designated virtual ID race number to proudly display on a shirt on Saturday, July 19, 2025, individuals can show their support for our global icon and participate in the walk or run from anywhere in the world.

Join us in commemorating Mandela Day 2025, a day dedicated to honouring Nelson Mandela’s legacy of unity and social justice. Let’s unite against inequality and create a lasting impact with the support of esteemed organisations like the United Nations and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.



