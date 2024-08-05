South Africa
    Infrastructure donation from Kgothatso ‘KG’ Montjane

    Issued by Optimize Agency
    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    In an unprecedented move for athlete activism, wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso "KG" Montjane has etched her name in history by unveiling a state-of-the-art multipurpose tennis court at Letaba Special School. Montjane becomes the first active professional athlete in South Africa to both finance and construct sports infrastructure while actively competing at the highest levels.
    The vibrant cheers of eager learners nearly drowned out the speeches as the Montjane Sports Development Foundation’s ambitious project was unveiled, perfectly timed with the commencement of Women’s Month 2025. The event was graced by minister of sport Gayton McKenzie and Limpopo MEC Jerry Maseko, who joined South Africa’s most inspirational sportswoman on stage.

    “This court provides physically disabled children the platform to display their extraordinary talents. They now have the opportunity to experience, play, and push their limits, with the promise of a bright future should they excel. Who knows, a future champion may emerge - given the chance, the potential is undoubtedly there.”

    “This isn’t charity - it’s an investment in future champions,” Montjane declared, her voice brimming with emotion as students experienced the new court. “I am living proof that talent can be found everywhere - even in villages like mine. Now these kids have their own Wimbledon right here in Tzaneen!”

    The court, fully funded by KG’s foundation with support from Syensqo, Betway Cares Foundation, and the Motsepe Foundation, aims to nurture future wheelchair tennis stars while also serving as a venue for netball and other sports.

    Minister McKenzie, visibly moved, made a spontaneous announcement: “KG just taught us all a lesson! While we discuss transformation, she is actively building it with her own hands. Effective immediately, my department will match her foundation’s next project!”

    MEC Maseko added, “In my 30 years of sports administration, I’ve never seen an athlete do this mid-career. She’s not just competing in Grand Slams - she’s creating them in rural areas!”

    The principal of Letaba Special School struggled to hold back tears: “Yesterday we had dreams. Today we have courts, equipment, and KG’s personal commitment to return. This changes everything.”

    As Montjane gears up for the US Open in September, she shares exciting news: “This is just Court No. 1. We’re coming for every province!”

    Optimize Marketing Agency on az.gro.ezimitpo@ofni

