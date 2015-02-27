Education Primary & Secondary Education
    Minister McKenzie steps in to assist National School of the Arts

    5 Aug 2024
    Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) Gayton McKenzie has committed to assisting the financially strapped National School of the Arts (NSA) in turning around its financial fortunes.
    Source: Unsplash

    This comes after the NSA made headlines in recent weeks for staring down bankruptcy.

    McKenzie, together with Deputy Minister Peace Mabe and DSAC management, visited the NSA on Saturday, 3 August.

    At the meeting, the ministry was told that the school’s cash flow was now exhausted and salaries might not be paid at the end of August.

    The school falls under the Gauteng Department of Basic Education but offers specialised high school subjects in the arts.

    “In a very productive engagement, the minister undertook to have the ministry carry some of the school’s immediate liabilities, while the minister and the department will engage with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to study the school’s business model and return it to independence and stability over the coming months.

    “An agreement was reached between Minister Gayton McKenzie and the School Governing Body that the institution is a valuable national asset within the arts sector and an integral part of granting access to the arts for underprivileged students.

    “About a third of learners are exempted from school fees, including for living in the NSA hostel, but worryingly, a quarter of parents have simply refused to pay their school fees despite allegedly being able to do so. This is a matter the ministry will be examining carefully, along with the school and the DBE,” the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said.

    The ministry plans to engage with the school’s creditors while turning around its financial fortunes.

    The National School of the Arts is a treasure that has produced sterling alumni such as Charlize Theron, the 2014 Idols winner Vincent Bones, Lorna Maseko, Zoe Modiga, Dan Patlansky, Karen Zoid, Bianca le Grange and many more.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
