Inclusion as a design principle: The future of urban living

Across the world, access to safe, sustainable housing lies at the heart of human dignity. But as cities expand and inequalities widen, the real challenge is not simply building more homes — it’s building responsibly.

Source: Supplied.

Africa is home to the youngest population in the world, with a median age of just 20. By 2035, the continent will have the largest workforce globally.

This demographic shift presents both a challenge and an opportunity: millions of young people will be graduating, entering the economy, and seeking places to live. The most urgent need of the future is not just housing but housing that is accessible, inclusive, and resilient.

This year’s theme, Resilient Urban Economies: Cities as Drivers of Growth and Recovery, invites reflection on the role of housing in shaping inclusive, sustainable societies. It’s a call to move beyond infrastructure and embrace a more holistic vision of urban development, one that prioritises dignity, equity, and long-term resilience.

The ethical shift in property management

For decades, the property sector has focused on metrics like yield and ROI. Now, a necessary shift is emerging ethical property management is not only morally right, but also essential for building resilient and equitable communities.

This shift includes practices such as transparent leasing, tenant engagement, fair pricing, and community integration. Picture a vibrant neighbourhood in Johannesburg where once skeptical residents now feel a stronger sense of belonging. Transparent leasing practices mean that Mrs. Ndlovu, a long-time tenant, can clearly understand her rental terms and feel secure in her home.

Tenant engagement initiatives foster spirited dialogues at monthly building meetings, where residents like young activist Thabo have a say in improvements and community projects. It’s about recognising that housing is not just a commodity, but a platform for wellbeing, stability, and opportunity.

In South Africa, where housing inequality remains stark, organisations like ASI Property are helping to redefine what responsible property stewardship looks like. Their internal code of conduct, which centres on tenant dignity and proactive community engagement, reflects a broader industry evolution toward values-based leadership.

Sustainability: more than green buildings

Sustainability in housing has often been reduced to energy ratings and eco-certifications. While these are critical, they represent only part of the picture. True sustainability must also account for social and economic resilience, especially in regions vulnerable to climate shocks and economic volatility.

Retrofitting older housing stock, reducing waste, conserving water, and educating tenants on sustainable living are all part of the equation. However, this is also essential to ensuring that housing remains accessible to diverse income groups and that developments contribute to, rather than displace, existing communities.

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 11 calls for cities that are inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. Achieving this demands a new mindset: building for long-term human and community wellbeing, not just short-term profit.

Inclusion as a design principle

Inclusive housing isn’t just about affordability, it’s about belonging. It means designing spaces that accommodate people with disabilities, reflect cultural diversity, and foster community connection. It means listening to residents, not just surveying them. And it means creating feedback loops that inform upgrades, services, and policies.

In practice, this can manifest as accessibility-first design, local employment initiatives, and partnerships with nonprofits to support residents at risk of housing insecurity. These aren’t add-ons they’re foundational to resilient urban economies.

As Gerard Abrahamse, general manager at ASI Property, puts it: “Inclusive development is not a checkbox, it’s a continuous conversation. Our aim is to ensure every resident, regardless of income or background, feels they belong and have a stake in the community’s future.”

A new definition of value

If the property sector is to meet the challenges of the coming decades — from climate adaptation to rapid urban migration — it must redefine what value truly means. That requires moving beyond ROI as a purely financial metric and embracing Return on Impact: a measure that encompasses healthier communities, reduced environmental footprints, and long-term housing security.

Housing is more than just shelter. It is a human right, a social anchor, and a driver of resilience. As the industry evolves, thought leaders, developers, and policymakers must ask themselves: are we building for today’s profits, or for tomorrow’s people?

ASI Property is one of many organisations contributing to this shift. Their work is not the end of the conversation, but part of a growing chorus calling for ethical, inclusive, and sustainable housing beyond bricks.