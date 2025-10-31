Community spirit shines at the opening of Lenz Quarter mall in Lenasia

A vibrant new lifestyle and convenience shopping destination, Lenz Quarter, has opened in Lenasia, the modern retail hub of Johannesburg's south.

Source: Supplied.

Developed at a cost of R230m by Luton Prop and located on the corner of Nirvana and Dimple Streets, the 11,500m² single-level centre offers a curated mix of national brands, independent retailers and dining options — all within easy reach of local residents.

“This is an exciting milestone for Lenasia,” says Gavin Tagg, chief executive officer of Retail Network Services (RNS), which served as development manager for the project and was responsible for the tenant curation and co-ordination.

“Our goal was to create a shopping destination that combines the best of everyday convenience with a fresh, lifestyle-focused atmosphere. The response from retailers has been overwhelmingly positive, which tells us that the market recognises Lenasia’s growing potential.”

Anchored by Checkers FreshX, Woolworths Food and Dis-Chem, Lenz Quarter brings together around 30 retailers across food, fashion, health and beauty, and everyday services.

Source: Supplied.

Complementing the anchor tenants are much-loved local independents such as Sweets Hyper, Shoe World and Bag Cabin, alongside leading national names including Pick n Pay Clothing, WEdit, Crazy Store, Mr Price Sport, SpecSavers, Pet Shop Science, More Choice, Postnet, Telkom, Vodacom, Fixtech and FNB. Lenz Quarter is especially pleased to add some extra spice to the mix with Gorima’s.

The new food court adds to the attraction, offering visitors an inviting space to meet, eat and unwind with a line-up that includes Simply Asia, Burger King, Uppercrust, RocoMama’s, Vida e Caffe and Sausage Saloon.

The mall also offers free WiFi and environmentally responsible operations, with energy-efficient features such as solar power, LED lighting and motion sensors, ensuring it can trade reliably during load-shedding and service outages.

Retail with purpose

Situated within the established residential fabric of Lenasia, the development is adjacent to key community landmarks such as the Nirvana Old Age Home and easily accessible from surrounding suburbs.

With road upgrades, new traffic lights and dedicated taxi bays and lay-byes delivered as part of the development, access to the centre is seamless for both private and public transport users.

Retail Network Services, which has played a leading role in delivering successful retail destinations across South Africa, drew on its extensive market insight to shape the tenant mix at Lenz Quarter.

“Our experience has shown that when the right blend of tenants is selected for the right community, retail becomes a catalyst for local pride and economic vitality,” says Tagg.

Designed by TJA Architects Pretoria, Lenz Quarter features clean architectural lines, natural textures and an abundance of light, creating a calm and contemporary shopping environment.

Construction, led by J.C. van der Linde & Venter Projects, began in early 2025 following the completion of earthworks late last year. Despite challenges including rain delays and dolomitic soil conditions, the project was completed on schedule, which is a testament to the collaboration between the developer, contractors and the RNS team.

Opening festivities will continue throughout the centre’s first weekend, with live entertainment and family-friendly activities welcoming shoppers to explore the new centre.

Lenz Quarter’s opening marks a significant investment in the south of Johannesburg, and a new chapter for a suburb that continues to evolve while staying anchored in its community roots.