Automotive Motorsport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

LDV AutoKwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA to hold a ‘critical‘ meeting with Formula 1

    Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has revealed that a significant meeting is set to take place in the next two weeks with representatives from Formula 1 (F1).
    16 Jul 2025
    16 Jul 2025
    Image credit: Kyalai Grand Prix Circuit
    Image credit: Kyalai Grand Prix Circuit

    The Kyalami Grand Prix has been granted permission to modify its design, paving the way for a potential return of F1 to the country.

    “Many laughed when I uttered the words 'Formula 1 must come back to South Africa'. One man in particular, who didn’t laugh, was Toby Venter, the owner of the Kyalami racetrack.

    “When I told him that the government doesn’t have the money to host Formula 1 because of other more urgent priorities and we would not be able to help him pay for the track to reach F1 standards, he looked me in the eye and said he would see it as his patriotic duty to do just that.

    “We have had multiple meetings with the management of F1, with a crucial one happening in the next two weeks.“

    The minister was speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, presenting a R6.3bn budget aimed at unlocking local talent in both sports and the arts and culture.

    “To those who say the country can’t afford to host the F1, I’m saying the country can’t afford not to... We hosted the best FIFA World Cup. We put our country on the map for big events and should not turn back now.”

    According to McKenzie, what will be different this time is that the government will not be expected to pay.

    Meanwhile, he announced that companies like MTN, MultiChoice, Heineken, and many others have expressed their support for this initiative.

    “They will be present with us in the meeting with Formula 1 at the end of the month."

    However, he stressed that those who believe that F1 is not important should consider the countries that are holding onto their F1 spots on the calendar.

    “They see the value in it, and it can’t be called a world championship if it misses an entire continent, sub-Saharan Africa in particular.”

    Read more: Formula 1, Gayton McKenzie, F1
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz