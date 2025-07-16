SA to hold a ‘critical‘ meeting with Formula 1

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has revealed that a significant meeting is set to take place in the next two weeks with representatives from Formula 1 (F1).

Image credit: Kyalai Grand Prix Circuit

The Kyalami Grand Prix has been granted permission to modify its design, paving the way for a potential return of F1 to the country.

“Many laughed when I uttered the words 'Formula 1 must come back to South Africa'. One man in particular, who didn’t laugh, was Toby Venter, the owner of the Kyalami racetrack.

“When I told him that the government doesn’t have the money to host Formula 1 because of other more urgent priorities and we would not be able to help him pay for the track to reach F1 standards, he looked me in the eye and said he would see it as his patriotic duty to do just that.

“We have had multiple meetings with the management of F1, with a crucial one happening in the next two weeks.“

The minister was speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, presenting a R6.3bn budget aimed at unlocking local talent in both sports and the arts and culture.

“To those who say the country can’t afford to host the F1, I’m saying the country can’t afford not to... We hosted the best FIFA World Cup. We put our country on the map for big events and should not turn back now.”

According to McKenzie, what will be different this time is that the government will not be expected to pay.

Meanwhile, he announced that companies like MTN, MultiChoice, Heineken, and many others have expressed their support for this initiative.

“They will be present with us in the meeting with Formula 1 at the end of the month."

However, he stressed that those who believe that F1 is not important should consider the countries that are holding onto their F1 spots on the calendar.

“They see the value in it, and it can’t be called a world championship if it misses an entire continent, sub-Saharan Africa in particular.”