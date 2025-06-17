Last call to enter the 2025 National Arts and Culture Awards

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has issued a final call to South Africa’s creative community, including artists, industry bodies, and cultural organisations, to submit their most outstanding work for consideration in the 2025 National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA).

The closing date for submissions is Friday, 20 June 2025.

Now in its second year, the NACA Awards, previously known as the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards, shine a national spotlight on the creators, innovators, and visionaries who push boundaries and shape South Africa’s cultural identity.

Whether you work as a filmmaker, dancer, designer, curator, musician, writer, or performer, this is your stage.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, said the NACA Awards are more than recognition, "they are a reflection of who we are as a people."

"We urge the sector to submit their finest work, not just to compete, but to inspire. Share your most thoughtful, impactful, and meaningful creations, works that capture the spirit of our nation and contribute to South Africa’s creative landscape.

"If you’ve been waiting for the right moment, this is your time to share your brilliance with the country,” McKenzie said.

The 2025 NACA Awards will feature 30 honours across six major categories, and these include:



Heritage Sites



Visual Arts and Crafts



Literary Works



Audio Visual and Interactive Media



Design and Creative Services

