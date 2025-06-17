Lifestyle Events
    Last call to enter the 2025 National Arts and Culture Awards

    The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has issued a final call to South Africa’s creative community, including artists, industry bodies, and cultural organisations, to submit their most outstanding work for consideration in the 2025 National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA).
    17 Jun 2025
    17 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: https://naca.dsac.gov.za/

    The closing date for submissions is Friday, 20 June 2025.

    Now in its second year, the NACA Awards, previously known as the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards, shine a national spotlight on the creators, innovators, and visionaries who push boundaries and shape South Africa’s cultural identity.

    Whether you work as a filmmaker, dancer, designer, curator, musician, writer, or performer, this is your stage.

    Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, said the NACA Awards are more than recognition, "they are a reflection of who we are as a people."

    "We urge the sector to submit their finest work, not just to compete, but to inspire. Share your most thoughtful, impactful, and meaningful creations, works that capture the spirit of our nation and contribute to South Africa’s creative landscape.

    "If you’ve been waiting for the right moment, this is your time to share your brilliance with the country,” McKenzie said.

    The 2025 NACA Awards will feature 30 honours across six major categories, and these include:

  • Heritage Sites
  • Visual Arts and Crafts
  • Literary Works
  • Audio Visual and Interactive Media
  • Design and Creative Services
  • Performing Arts
    In addition, the Ministerial (Discretionary) Awards will be conferred at the Minister’s discretion and do not require nominations.

    Key eligibility criteria are as follows:

    Open to South African citizens, permanent residents, and locally owned entities
    Works must be professional and have been created or released between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025

    Entries must be submitted online at www.naca.dsac.gov.za. Each submission should include all required documentation and media samples. Incomplete entries will not be considered.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
