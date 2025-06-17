Retail Design & Manufacturing
    Woolies Youth Makers competition returns for 2025 edition

    Woolworths has relaunched its Youth Makers competition — a nationwide search for passionate, young entrepreneurs who are ready to take their brand to the next level.
    17 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.woolworths.co.za

    Whether you’re a jeweller, scented candle maker, fashion designer, or something in-between, and you’re building a business that makes something fresh, useful or beautiful — Woolies wants to hear from you.



    Now in its second season, the initiative invites entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 to enter online for the chance to change their lives.

    The prize? Winners will receive once-in-a-lifetime mentorship from Woolies experts, and bespoke leadership guidance, and a R125,000 grant funding to help each business scale and succeed in the retail world.

    Launched during Youth Month 2023, the inaugural Youth Makers competition saw 15 standout entrepreneurs receive tailored mentorship, product development support, and exposure to real-world retail practices.

    The results were astounding; winners remarked on the valuable insights and support they received from their mentors, on ongoing engagement and orders from customers, and a boost to their business profiles as a result of Woolies' exposure.

    This year, Woolworths is once again calling on youth-led businesses to take the next step on their journey.

    The Youth Makers competition offers young entrepreneurs the chance to learn directly from the businesses’ ninety-plus years of retail experience.

    Entries close on 8 August 2025!

