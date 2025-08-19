Women lead in Construction at ERWIC Awards

Speaking at the sixth annual cidb Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction (ERWIC) Awards on Thursday, 14 August 2025 at Houghton Hotel, Minister Macpherson emphasised that women are part and parcel of the country’s infrastructure plans.

Source: Supplied.

“Our goal [as DPWI] and my goal is to advocate and equip women to compete in the open market and win, because they are capable, qualified and competitive. I believe it is entirely possible, and I will strongly champion [this] for the remainder of my term,” he told dignitaries.

“Every project completed creates employment, stimulates local suppliers and leaves behind infrastructure that enables further growth. When women lead and succeed in construction, those benefits only multiply further,” he stated.

He added that through the Expanded Public Works Programme, the Department has also moved from handouts to pathways with a full reform of the recruitment process now underway, with over 54,000 jobs created over the past year – a 4.6% increase.

The Construction Industry Development Board (cidb) proudly hosted the 6th iteration of the awards on Thursday evening, shining a spotlight on the extraordinary women who are transforming South Africa’s construction industry.

"Whether the women are starting and running their own companies, or being appointed in senior positions in companies building the country, the ERWIC Awards highlights the ongoing transformation and empowerment it brings to our built environment.

Building with resilience

"As we celebrate women’s month, building like a woman means bringing resilience, innovation, and empathy to every project. Through these efforts, we have certainly started to change the culture of the industry," noted cidb chief executive officer, Bongani Dladla.

The Awards recognised exceptional achievements across 15 categories, and honours the outstanding contributions of women at all levels of the construction value chain. “We have come a long way since the first cidb ERWIC Awards, which has since certainly helped identify the talent and leadership we have among the industry's ranks,” Dladla added.

Also speaking during the ceremony, cidb chairperson Khulile Nzo highlighted, “I am proud to see that the cidb’s programmes are creating real opportunities for emerging female contractors, supporting their growth and ensuring they have a seat at the table where decisions are made.”

Category winners

1. Project Delivery Excellence (Grades 1): Nondumiso Amanda Ceba, from Ceba Projects, for the Sky Cit Project – Milano Estate

2. Project Delivery Excellence (Grades 2-4): Lindiwe Mathenjwa, from Emadwaleni Holding, for maintenance of flush toilets and construction of new toilet facilities at Johnson Nqonqoza Senior Secondary School and Nqweba Secondary School in the Eastern Cape Province

3. Project Delivery Excellence (Grades 5-6): Makoma Julia Matlala from Mabalane A Seven Construction And Projects 102 for the Construction of 36 walk-up units in Obed “Mthombeni” Nkosi Extension 2 – Stand 4458 Block C, D & E

4. Project Delivery Excellence (Grades 7 and up): Suzan Portia Phalane from Sue Phalane Trading and Projects (Pty) Ltd for the Construction of Tlaseng Roads and Stormwater Drainage – Phase A

5. Rural Project of the Year: Makoma Julia Matlala from Mabalane A Seven Construction And Projects 102 for the Construction of 36 walk-up units in Obed “Mthombeni” Nkosi Extension 2 – Stand 4458 Block C, D & E

6. Interior Design and Build Project of the Year: Caroll Masevhe of Kapcor Construction for the Daveyton Mall Retail Academy

7. Specialised Project of the Year: Sharon Isaacs of Amabamba Fencing for the Fencing of Boland TVET College (Worcester Campus)

8. Mentoring Entity of the Year: Avenir Holdings

9. Transformation Entity of the Year: Sue Phalane Trading and Projects (Pty) Ltd

10. Innovative Entity of the Year: Dingwedi Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd

11. Professional Entity of the Year: Zimile Consulting Engineers

12. Manufacturing Entity of the Year: Isubisiso Holdings

13. Youth-owned Woman Construction Entity of the Year: Econocom 47 t/a Qualicon Construction

14. Woman-owned Construction Entity of the Year: GD Projects and Construction (Pty) Ltd

15. Woman Mentor of the Year: Mampho Sotshongaye from Gold Rewards1981cc for their Each One, Teach One initiative

16. Woman with Disability Contractor of the Year: Taryn Beaton of Beaton Enterprises (Pty) Ltd for the Standard Bank Water Project – New RO Plant

17. Exceptional Woman in Construction of the Year: Mampho Sotshongaye from Gold Rewards1981cc for the construction of culverts and drains – Contract C1049

18. Chairman’s Award: Allyson Lawless

Making the change

This year also saw Allyson Lawless, industry stalwart and retired structural engineer, walk away with the accolades for the Chairman’s Award, which celebrates a woman who has contributed significantly to industry development and transformation in the built environment.

“The most satisfying part of my career has been to see young people develop … and to see those careers develop and progress; that’s been my reward. This award is the cherry on the top,” she noted.

“The progress we’ve made is encouraging, but our work continues. We will continue to support emerging contractors and the vital role they play in growing our construction industry, through skills development, mentoring and linking skills to real, impactful infrastructure projects."