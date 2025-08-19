Victoria Witbooi is driving a revolution in South African transport

Redefining leadership, safety, and service in a male-dominated industry

In a country where public transport is often chaotic, unsafe, or unreliable, Victoria Witbooi is quietly building something extraordinary. As the founder and managing director of Mocwagole Passenger Transport (Pty) Ltd, she is not just running a company. She is creating a culture of safety, trust, and social impact that is transforming South African transport from the inside out.

Witbooi's journey is not one of comfort or convenience. It is a story of determination, grit, and choosing to lead where very few women are invited. In an industry still largely dominated by men, her presence alone is revolutionary. But it is her results that speak the loudest.

Mocwagole Passenger Transport is not just a shuttle and logistics company. It is a vehicle for change, quite literally. From the moment the first keys turned in the ignition, Witbooi made it clear this was not about profit alone. It was about dignity. About safety. About showing that black women can lead, scale, and innovate in sectors that have historically excluded them.

“I didn’t just want to create a business,” she says. “I wanted to build something that gives people a reason to believe again. In safety. In service. In themselves.”

Her company has become a trusted partner to schools, clinics, community programs, and corporate clients. Whether transporting schoolchildren, professionals, or community members, every trip is handled with care, structure, and professionalism. The Mocwagole brand stands for more than transport. It represents reliability, excellence, and heart.

Witbooi is not interested in simply being the exception to the rule. She is working to change the rule entirely. Her leadership style is inclusive, hands-on, and deeply values-driven. She trains and mentors young drivers, especially women, and is passionate about creating pathways for others to grow.

“Young people need more than just opportunity,” she explains. “They need someone to trust them, guide them, and challenge them to show up fully.”

This philosophy has earned her the respect of her peers and the admiration of her clients. Her team is small but growing, united by a shared commitment to doing things right, every time. Her vehicles are clean, well-maintained, and safe.

Her journey has also been strengthened through support from Anglo American Zimele, where she is a beneficiary of its enterprise development programme. This partnership has given her access to mentorship, business development tools, and growth opportunities that have helped Mocwagole Passenger Transport scale sustainably while deepening its social impact.

What makes Witbooi’s story compelling is not just her success but the ripple effects of her work. Mocwagole Passenger Transport is contributing to job creation, local economic development, and safer commuting in communities that have long been underserved.

She partners with schools and community programs to offer transport solutions that make education more accessible. She hires and trains youth, empowering them with skills that extend beyond the road. And she reinvests in the same communities she came from.

“In every route we run, there’s someone’s dream at stake,” she says. “So we treat every trip like it matters. Because it does.”

South Africa is filled with challenges, inequality, unemployment, underdeveloped infrastructure. But it is also filled with people like Victoria Witbooi, who refuse to wait for change and instead choose to drive it.

She is showing us that leadership is not about title or position. It is about consistency, vision, and service. Her vehicles may carry people, but her mission carries hope, safety, and inspiration across every kilometre.

Victoria Witbooi is not just navigating the roads of South Africa. She is paving new ones - where black women lead boldly, where transport is a tool for transformation, and where every journey is part of a much bigger purpose.



