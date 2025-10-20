All the 2025 Prism Award winners

The 2025 Prism Award winners were announced this weekend, with the Grand Prix Agency of the Year title awarded to Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants.

Flow Communications, Friday Street Club, and Magna Carta won the titles of Best Large, Best Small, and Best Medium Agency respectively, underscoring the breadth and innovation of South Africa’s PR industry.

The coveted Campaign of the Year went to Niggies by MultiChoice, a hauntingly powerful true-crime series that captivated audiences and media alike. The campaign achieved over 400 media features, a 250% timeslot spike, and a 1,340% surge in Google search activity, all while maintaining a victim-centred narrative that redefined responsible storytelling.

Honouring lifetime achievement and leadership

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Prof Dalien Rene Benecke, a respected academic at the University of Johannesburg and thought leader who has dedicated her career to advancing public relations education and professional ethics in South Africa and across the continent.

The Fellowship Awards went to Ailly Hangula-Paulino and Gert Jacobus Klopper for their outstanding contribution to the profession and to Prisa’s growth in the region.

The Presidential Awards honoured Tshepo Sefothleo, Ntokozo Ndlovu, Clayson Monyela, and Mary Gearing for their exemplary leadership and service to the communications industry.

Celebration to purpose

The 2025 Prisms marked a shift from celebration to purpose, says said Bradly Howland, president of Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa)

"This year, we witnessed how communicators are not just storytellers but shapers of economies, policy, and social consciousness.

“The calibre of entries, the sophistication of dialogue at the Summit, and the diversity of perspectives reflected an industry that is maturing, accountable, and vital to Africa’s development narrative.”

This year’s theme, The Human Factor - Africa’s G20 Moment placed people, purpose, and progress at the centre of every discussion.

Taking place between 16 to 18 October 2025, the Prisms Summit and Awards celebrated not only the best in strategic communication and public relations but also the professionals and organisations redefining Southern Africa’s voice on the global stage.

“The conversations this year were powerful, future-focused, and deeply human,” adds Howland.

“From artificial intelligence to advocacy, what emerged was a shared understanding: our profession holds the power to rebuild trust, foster inclusion, and lead Southern Africa’s next chapter of growth.”

All the 2025 Prism Award winners