- Agency Lead Johannesburg
- Senior PR Account Executive Cape Town
All the 2025 Prism Award winners
Flow Communications, Friday Street Club, and Magna Carta won the titles of Best Large, Best Small, and Best Medium Agency respectively, underscoring the breadth and innovation of South Africa’s PR industry.
The coveted Campaign of the Year went to Niggies by MultiChoice, a hauntingly powerful true-crime series that captivated audiences and media alike. The campaign achieved over 400 media features, a 250% timeslot spike, and a 1,340% surge in Google search activity, all while maintaining a victim-centred narrative that redefined responsible storytelling.
Honouring lifetime achievement and leadership
This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Prof Dalien Rene Benecke, a respected academic at the University of Johannesburg and thought leader who has dedicated her career to advancing public relations education and professional ethics in South Africa and across the continent.
The Fellowship Awards went to Ailly Hangula-Paulino and Gert Jacobus Klopper for their outstanding contribution to the profession and to Prisa’s growth in the region.
The Presidential Awards honoured Tshepo Sefothleo, Ntokozo Ndlovu, Clayson Monyela, and Mary Gearing for their exemplary leadership and service to the communications industry.
Celebration to purpose
The 2025 Prisms marked a shift from celebration to purpose, says said Bradly Howland, president of Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa)
"This year, we witnessed how communicators are not just storytellers but shapers of economies, policy, and social consciousness.
“The calibre of entries, the sophistication of dialogue at the Summit, and the diversity of perspectives reflected an industry that is maturing, accountable, and vital to Africa’s development narrative.”
This year’s theme, The Human Factor - Africa’s G20 Moment placed people, purpose, and progress at the centre of every discussion.
Taking place between 16 to 18 October 2025, the Prisms Summit and Awards celebrated not only the best in strategic communication and public relations but also the professionals and organisations redefining Southern Africa’s voice on the global stage.
“The conversations this year were powerful, future-focused, and deeply human,” adds Howland.
“From artificial intelligence to advocacy, what emerged was a shared understanding: our profession holds the power to rebuild trust, foster inclusion, and lead Southern Africa’s next chapter of growth.”
|B2B CATEGORIES
|B2B Diversity & Inclusion Campaign
|Silver
|Jacaranda FM's Her Perfect Pitch
|The Platinum Club
|B2B Education & Training
|Gold
|OceanX: Around Africa Expedition
|Tribeca PR
|B2B Products or Services
|Gold
|Financial TogethernessTM
|Tribeca PR
|Silver
|Entrepreneur of the Year
|Hook, Line & Sinker
|Bronze
|Power Shift – Fibon Energy
|Flow Communications
|B2B Publishing, Internal Communications or PR
|Silver
|Advancing the case for an International Anti-Corruption Court
|Good Governance Africa
|B2B Publishing - Custom Title
|Silver
|Mikateko Media
|Sawubona Magazine
|Corporate Communications
|Gold
|Thungela Resources
|PR Powerhouse
|Silver
|One Voice, Shared Responsibility
|Weber Shandwick
|Bronze
|Mastercard
|Weber Shandwick
|Crisis Management
|Gold
|Dondo Mogajane’s 150-Day Journey from Reputation Defence to Dignified Transition
|PR Worx
|Silver
|SAA is here to stay! – South African Airways
|Flow Communications
|Bronze
|Kroomdraai acid mine
|PR Powerhouse
|Digital Reputation Management (Long-term)
|Gold
|When snow fell on the N3 - a rare South African crisis
|Nerdware
|Silver
|Reframing Philanthropy campaign - Oppenheimer Memorial Trust
|Flow Communications
|Bronze
|Voices of Impact - Women Presidents Organisation
|Flow Communications
|Internal Stakeholder Engagement & Communication
|Gold
|Connecting the dots…to glu
|Tribeca PR
|Silver
|#2025EEF - Women Presidents Organization (WPO)
|Flow Communications
|Bronze
|Nedbank: The Playground
|Artifact Advertising
|Investor Relations
|Bronze
|DBSA’s Role in the Africa Energy Sector Inward Buying and Investment Mission
|Weber Shandwick
|Bronze
|Old Mutual - FY24 Annual Results
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Thought Leadership Profiling
|Gold
|The making of an authority: Positioning KnowBe4 Africa’s Anna Collard
|Red Ribbon Communications
|Silver
|Profiling Cornelius Coetzee
|Alkemi Collective
|Bonze
|27four: DEI Index Launch
|Alkemi Collective
|Reputation & Brand Management (Long-term)
|Gold
|Eskort and a 100+ year legacy
|Eskort
|Silver
|Protecting a 15-year brand legacy
|KFC
|Bronze
|SAB Reputation and Brand Management
|Weber Shandwick
|B2C CATEGORIES
|Agriculture, Fishing & Forestry
|Silver
|OceanX: Around Africa Expedition
|Tribeca PR
|Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle
|Gold
|Naked Ape
|Bophelo Communications
|Silver
|Eucerin Epigenetic Serum Launch
|DNA Brand Architects
|Bronze
|The P-Word Survey
|MSL
|Consumer PR for an existing product or service
|Gold
|A Ribs re-launch that Rocked Mzansi
|Eskort
|Silver
|How KFC owned the summer of 2024
|KFC
|Bronze
|Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King - Press Tour
|The Walt Disney Company Africa
|Content Marketing/Brand Journalism
|Silver
|Reimagining Rural Education - Good Work Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Corporate Communication (Business-to-Consumer)
|Gold
|Luxity
|Hook Line & Sinker
|Bronze
|SAA is here to stay! – South African Airways
|Flow Communications
|CRM/Customer Loyalty Campaign
|Silver
|Absa Rewards X Takealot House of Beauty
|OnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management
|Education
|Silver
|Africa Skills Week - African Union
|Flow Communications
|Bronze
|Reimagining Rural Education – Good Work Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Special Mention
|Beyond the Sea - The Marion Island Expedition
|KFC
|Environmental, Renewable Energy and Technology
|Gold
|Glenfiddich The Spring
|Tin Can PR
|Silver
|Power Shift – Fibon Energy
|Flow Communications
|Bronze
|MPA Day 2024 – MPA Alliance
|Flow Communications
|Special Mention
|The Glass Recycling Challenge
|JNPR
|Financial
|Gold
|Bringing Together Funny People and Money People: A Bold Collaboration for Financial Literacy
|Accenture Song
|Silver
|IFC - Changing Lives; one credit report at a time
|ByDesign Communications
|Bronze
|Xero Tax Education
|FleishmanHillard SA
|FMCG
|Silver
|Cadbury 'The Lunch Bar Man'
|Accenture Song
|Bronze
|SPAR - A Christmas Like No Other
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Special Mention
|No Lay's, No Game
|DNA
|Food & Beverage
|Gold
|A new rib recipe that became an 8-week pop-up extravaganza
|Eskort
|Silver
|S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy
|Paddington Station PR
|Bronze
|Wozzaah #WhatDoesAfricaTasteLike
|Tribeca PR
|Beverage (Alcohol)
|Silver
|Savanna #TryJanuary
|OnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management
|Silver
|Glenfiddich Grand Château
|Tin Can PR
|Healthcare & Related Industries
|Gold
|The Lifeline: Redefining Hope
|Hook Line & Sinker
|Silver
|Momentum Health - The True Health Of Nation 2025
|Fleishman Hillard SA
|Bronze
|EMGuidance - Powering local visibility, influencing global decisions
|ByDesign Communications
|Industrial, Manufacturing & Resources
|Gold
|Anglo American - Building Capacity Beyond the Mine
|ByDesign Communications
|Launch of a New Product or Service
|Gold
|Showmax X Eric Cantona
|Retroviral
|Silver
|Vaseline Cera-Glow Launch
|Ogilvy
|Bronze
|Wozzaah #WhatDoesAfricaTasteLike
|Tribeca PR
|Bronze
|Ntiyiso Consulting Group Professional Services
|Flow Communications
|Property & Construction
|Gold
|Just Property
|Paddington Station PR
|Silver
|SA Property Investors Network (SAPIN)
|Brandscapers Africa
|Bronze
|Bluegrass Rooted In The Wild
|Paddington Station PR
|Radio As a Primary Tool
|Silver
|Mother’s Day –The SPAR Group
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Retail
|Bronze
|The SPAR Group - A Christmas Like No Other
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Bronze
|TOPS at SPAR - Celebrate for Mos
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Social Media As A Primary Tool
|Gold
|Mercedes-Benz V-Class "Keep Them Guessing"
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Silver
|When snow fell on the N3 - a rare South African crisis
|Nerdware
|Bronze
|The growth of the Technology Innovation Agency's voice online
|Alkemi Collective
|Sponsorship
|Bronze
|Robertsons Spices x A Food Love Story by Onezwa Mbola
|INPR
|Sport
|Silver
|Keep Moving - African Union Sports Council
|Flow Communications
|Technology
|Gold
|The Rise of Deepfake Fraud during elections - Sumsub
|Tishala Communications
|Silver
|SAP - AI Skills Report
|ByDesign Communications
|Bronze
|MTN #WinWinSummer
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Travel & Tourism
|Gold
|Museum of Illusions Johannesburg
|Jenny Griesel Communications
|Bronze
|Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
|Alkemi Collective
|Bronze
|SAA is here to stay – South African Airways
|Flow Communications
|SPECIAL CATEGORIES
|The Human Factor
|Gold
|Making the (glu) circle bigger
|Tribeca PR
|Silver
|Savanna #TryJanuary
|OnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management
|Bronze
|NMF 22nd Annual Lecture 2024 - Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Arts & Entertainment
|Gold
|Niggies
|MultiChoice
|Silver
|National Geographic David Blaine: Do Not Attempt
|The Walt Disney Company Africa
|Communication Research
|Silver
|SAP - AI Skills Report
|ByDesign Communications
|Community Relations
|Gold
|Drive Sharp
|SAB
|Silver
|Her Perfect Pitch
|Jacaranda FM
|Bronze
|TIA Grassroot Innovation
|Alkemi Collective
|Corporate Citizenship
|Gold
|Impact Reports - Chasing Hope, Not Targets
|KFC
|Silver
|Hands in Action, Hearts in Service: BASF’s Sustainable Legacy in South African Communities
|BASF
|Bronze
|Sanlam Investments: restoring confidence through purposeful stewardship
|Accenture Song
|Digital Campaign
|Silver
|NMF 22nd Annual Lecture 2024 - Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Event Management
|Gold
|Disney+ Quiz Nights
|The Walt Disney Company Africa + Chilliengine + Capacity Relations
|Silver
|#ClicksBroScape Fives Championship - powered by BroNation
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Bronze
|S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy
|Paddington Station PR
|Influencer Management
|Gold
|Ya Rona House
|Levergy
|Silver
|#MakingIt - The Power of Small Transactions
|MSL
|Bronze
|MPA Day 2024 – MPA Alliance
|Flow Communications
|Bronze
|Dove Men + Care Broscape
|Ogilvy
|Institute Of Higher Learning (Impact Fundraising)
|Silver
|Reimagining Rural Education – Good Work Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Institute Of Higher Learning (Higher Education Strategic Enrolment & Outreach)
|Gold
|Gibs - from click to conversion
|ByDesign Communications
|International Campaign
|Bronze
|Keep Moving - African Union Sports Council
|Flow Communications
|Bronze
|OceanX: Around Africa Expedition
|Tribeca PR
|Bronze
|#2025EEF - Women Presidents' Organization (WPO)
|Flow Communications
|NGO/NPC Campaign
|Gold
|OceanX: Around Africa Expedition
|Tribeca PR
|Silver
|African Youth Survey 2024
|Burson Africa
|Bronze
|22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2024 - Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|PR On A Shoe-String Budget
|Gold
|Rib Rack Shack - a small PR idea that blew big sales targets
|Eskort
|Silver
|Mercedes-Benz V-Class - "Keep Them Guessing"
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Bronze
|MPA Day 2024 – MPA Alliance
|Flow Communications
|Public Affairs
|Silver
|SAB - State of the Beer Economy
|Weber Shandwick
|Special Mention
|From Scapegoat to Stakeholder: Putting Evidence and People at the Table
|Zindela Communications
|Public Sector
|Gold
|IEC Elections
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Silver
|SAA is here to stay! – South African Airways
|Flow Communications
|Bronze
|DBSA Financial Results
|Weber Shandwick
|Video Communication
|Gold
|Voices of Impact - Women Presidents Organisation
|Flow Communications
|Bronze
|Fearlessly Flavourful “In The Truck” Grilled BBQ launch
|DNA
|Visual Communication
|Silver
|Voices of Impact - Women Presidents’ Organisation (WPO)
|Flow Communications
|Bronze
|SAB Drive Sharp
|Weber Shandwick Africa
|INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
|HONORARY AWARDS
|Presidential Award
|Tshepo Sefothleo
|Presidential Award
|Ntokozo Ndlovu
|Presidential Award
|Clayson Monyela
|Presidential Award
|Mary Gearing
|Fellowship Award
|Ailly Hangula -Paulino
|Fellowship Award
|Gert Jacobus Klopper
|Special Recognition Certificate
|Amie Hunter
|DEDICATION AWARD (LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD)
|Winner
|Prof Rene Dalien Benecke.
|BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS STUDENT OF THE YEAR
|Winner
|Rethabile Molehe
|Vaal University of Technology
|Runner-up
|Aphindiwe Bangilizwe
|University of Johannesburg
|Runner-up
|Luyanda Nqobile Qwabe
|University of Johannesburg
|BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS INTERN OF THE YEAR
|Winner
|Nonhlanhla Buthelezi
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Runner-Up
|Lonwabo Ngonyama
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Runner-Up
|Unathi Mahlangu
|NerdNarrative
|BEST UP-AND COMING PUBLIC RELATIONS PROFESSIONAL
|Gold
|Sebabatso Lemaoana
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Silver
|Angelique Goodall
|Paddington Station PR
|Bronze
|Luyanda Mhlongo
|DNA Brand Architects
|BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS PROFESSIONAL
|Winner
|Jessica Porter
|Levergy
|Runner-up
|Roberta Makhambeni
|Weber Shandwick
|BEST SUPPORT PROFESSIONAL
|Winner
|Julian Hurley
|Paddington Station PR
|Runner-Up
|Sheetal Vallabh
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Runner-Up
|Zemvelo Ndlovu
|Brandscappers Africa
|RECOGNITION IN PR LEADERSHIP
|Gold
|Ronelle Bester
|Red Ribbon Communications
|Gold
|Adam Hunter
|Hook Line & Sinker
|BEST UP-AND-COMING AGENCY
|NO WINNER
|BEST SMALL PUBLIC RELATIONS CONSULTANCY
|Winner
|Friday Street Club
|BEST MID-SIZED PUBLIC RELATIONS CONSULTANCY
|Winner
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|BEST LARGE PUBLIC RELATIONS CONSULTANCY
|Winner
|Best Large Public Relations Consultancy (40 and more people)
|Flow Communications
|CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
|Floating
|Niggies
|MultiChoice
|GRAND PRIX AGENCY OF THE YEAR
|Floating
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants