South Africa
Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaSafreaPublicis Groupe AfricaRed & YellowBullion PR & CommunicationTLC Worldwide AfricaClockworkHoward AudioIncubetaPenquinDentsuEast Coast RadioEbony+IvoryCity Lodge HotelsGagasi FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    All the 2025 Prism Award winners

    The 2025 Prism Award winners were announced this weekend, with the Grand Prix Agency of the Year title awarded to Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants.
    20 Oct 2025
    20 Oct 2025
    The Grand Prix Agency of the Year title was awarded to Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants<p>(Image: Magna Carta)
    The Grand Prix Agency of the Year title was awarded to Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants

    (Image: Magna Carta)

    Flow Communications, Friday Street Club, and Magna Carta won the titles of Best Large, Best Small, and Best Medium Agency respectively, underscoring the breadth and innovation of South Africa’s PR industry.

    The coveted Campaign of the Year went to Niggies by MultiChoice, a hauntingly powerful true-crime series that captivated audiences and media alike. The campaign achieved over 400 media features, a 250% timeslot spike, and a 1,340% surge in Google search activity, all while maintaining a victim-centred narrative that redefined responsible storytelling.

    Honouring lifetime achievement and leadership

    This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Prof Dalien Rene Benecke, a respected academic at the University of Johannesburg and thought leader who has dedicated her career to advancing public relations education and professional ethics in South Africa and across the continent.

    The Fellowship Awards went to Ailly Hangula-Paulino and Gert Jacobus Klopper for their outstanding contribution to the profession and to Prisa’s growth in the region.

    The Presidential Awards honoured Tshepo Sefothleo, Ntokozo Ndlovu, Clayson Monyela, and Mary Gearing for their exemplary leadership and service to the communications industry.

    Celebration to purpose

    The 2025 Prisms marked a shift from celebration to purpose, says said Bradly Howland, president of Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa)

    "This year, we witnessed how communicators are not just storytellers but shapers of economies, policy, and social consciousness.

    “The calibre of entries, the sophistication of dialogue at the Summit, and the diversity of perspectives reflected an industry that is maturing, accountable, and vital to Africa’s development narrative.”

    This year’s theme, The Human Factor - Africa’s G20 Moment placed people, purpose, and progress at the centre of every discussion.

    Taking place between 16 to 18 October 2025, the Prisms Summit and Awards celebrated not only the best in strategic communication and public relations but also the professionals and organisations redefining Southern Africa’s voice on the global stage.

    “The conversations this year were powerful, future-focused, and deeply human,” adds Howland.

    “From artificial intelligence to advocacy, what emerged was a shared understanding: our profession holds the power to rebuild trust, foster inclusion, and lead Southern Africa’s next chapter of growth.”

    All the 2025 Prism Award winners

    B2B CATEGORIES
    B2B Diversity & Inclusion Campaign
    SilverJacaranda FM's Her Perfect PitchThe Platinum Club
    B2B Education & Training
    GoldOceanX: Around Africa ExpeditionTribeca PR
    B2B Products or Services
    GoldFinancial TogethernessTMTribeca PR
    SilverEntrepreneur of the YearHook, Line & Sinker
    BronzePower Shift – Fibon EnergyFlow Communications
    B2B Publishing, Internal Communications or PR
    SilverAdvancing the case for an International Anti-Corruption CourtGood Governance Africa
    B2B Publishing - Custom Title
    SilverMikateko MediaSawubona Magazine
    Corporate Communications
    GoldThungela ResourcesPR Powerhouse
    SilverOne Voice, Shared ResponsibilityWeber Shandwick
    BronzeMastercardWeber Shandwick
    Crisis Management
    GoldDondo Mogajane’s 150-Day Journey from Reputation Defence to Dignified TransitionPR Worx
    SilverSAA is here to stay! – South African AirwaysFlow Communications
    BronzeKroomdraai acid minePR Powerhouse
    Digital Reputation Management (Long-term)
    GoldWhen snow fell on the N3 - a rare South African crisisNerdware
    SilverReframing Philanthropy campaign - Oppenheimer Memorial TrustFlow Communications
    BronzeVoices of Impact - Women Presidents OrganisationFlow Communications
    Internal Stakeholder Engagement & Communication
    GoldConnecting the dots…to gluTribeca PR
    Silver#2025EEF - Women Presidents Organization (WPO)Flow Communications
    BronzeNedbank: The PlaygroundArtifact Advertising
    Investor Relations
    BronzeDBSA’s Role in the Africa Energy Sector Inward Buying and Investment MissionWeber Shandwick
    BronzeOld Mutual - FY24 Annual ResultsMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    Thought Leadership Profiling
    GoldThe making of an authority: Positioning KnowBe4 Africa’s Anna CollardRed Ribbon Communications
    SilverProfiling Cornelius CoetzeeAlkemi Collective
    Bonze27four: DEI Index LaunchAlkemi Collective
    Reputation & Brand Management (Long-term)
    GoldEskort and a 100+ year legacyEskort
    SilverProtecting a 15-year brand legacyKFC
    BronzeSAB Reputation and Brand ManagementWeber Shandwick
    B2C CATEGORIES
    Agriculture, Fishing & Forestry
    SilverOceanX: Around Africa ExpeditionTribeca PR
    Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle
    GoldNaked ApeBophelo Communications
    SilverEucerin Epigenetic Serum LaunchDNA Brand Architects
    BronzeThe P-Word SurveyMSL
    Consumer PR for an existing product or service
    GoldA Ribs re-launch that Rocked MzansiEskort
    SilverHow KFC owned the summer of 2024KFC
    BronzeDisney's Mufasa: The Lion King - Press TourThe Walt Disney Company Africa
    Content Marketing/Brand Journalism
    SilverReimagining Rural Education - Good Work FoundationFlow Communications
    Corporate Communication (Business-to-Consumer)
    GoldLuxityHook Line & Sinker
    BronzeSAA is here to stay! – South African AirwaysFlow Communications
    CRM/Customer Loyalty Campaign
    SilverAbsa Rewards X Takealot House of BeautyOnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management
    Education
    SilverAfrica Skills Week - African UnionFlow Communications
    BronzeReimagining Rural Education – Good Work FoundationFlow Communications
    Special MentionBeyond the Sea - The Marion Island ExpeditionKFC
    Environmental, Renewable Energy and Technology
    GoldGlenfiddich The SpringTin Can PR
    SilverPower Shift – Fibon EnergyFlow Communications
    BronzeMPA Day 2024 – MPA AllianceFlow Communications
    Special MentionThe Glass Recycling ChallengeJNPR
    Financial
    GoldBringing Together Funny People and Money People: A Bold Collaboration for Financial LiteracyAccenture Song
    SilverIFC - Changing Lives; one credit report at a timeByDesign Communications
    BronzeXero Tax EducationFleishmanHillard SA
    FMCG
    SilverCadbury 'The Lunch Bar Man'Accenture Song
    BronzeSPAR - A Christmas Like No OtherMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    Special MentionNo Lay's, No GameDNA
    Food & Beverage
    GoldA new rib recipe that became an 8-week pop-up extravaganzaEskort
    SilverS.Pellegrino Young Chef AcademyPaddington Station PR
    BronzeWozzaah #WhatDoesAfricaTasteLikeTribeca PR
    Beverage (Alcohol)
    SilverSavanna #TryJanuaryOnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management
    SilverGlenfiddich Grand ChâteauTin Can PR
    Healthcare & Related Industries
    GoldThe Lifeline: Redefining HopeHook Line & Sinker
    SilverMomentum Health - The True Health Of Nation 2025Fleishman Hillard SA
    BronzeEMGuidance - Powering local visibility, influencing global decisionsByDesign Communications
    Industrial, Manufacturing & Resources
    GoldAnglo American - Building Capacity Beyond the MineByDesign Communications
    Launch of a New Product or Service
    GoldShowmax X Eric CantonaRetroviral
    SilverVaseline Cera-Glow LaunchOgilvy
    BronzeWozzaah #WhatDoesAfricaTasteLikeTribeca PR
    BronzeNtiyiso Consulting Group Professional ServicesFlow Communications
    Property & Construction
    GoldJust PropertyPaddington Station PR
    SilverSA Property Investors Network (SAPIN)Brandscapers Africa
    BronzeBluegrass Rooted In The WildPaddington Station PR
    Radio As a Primary Tool
    SilverMother’s Day –The SPAR GroupMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    Retail
    BronzeThe SPAR Group - A Christmas Like No OtherMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    BronzeTOPS at SPAR - Celebrate for MosMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    Social Media As A Primary Tool
    GoldMercedes-Benz V-Class "Keep Them Guessing"Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    SilverWhen snow fell on the N3 - a rare South African crisisNerdware
    BronzeThe growth of the Technology Innovation Agency's voice onlineAlkemi Collective
    Sponsorship
    BronzeRobertsons Spices x A Food Love Story by Onezwa MbolaINPR
    Sport
    SilverKeep Moving - African Union Sports CouncilFlow Communications
    Technology
    GoldThe Rise of Deepfake Fraud during elections - SumsubTishala Communications
    SilverSAP - AI Skills ReportByDesign Communications
    BronzeMTN #WinWinSummerMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    Travel & Tourism
    GoldMuseum of Illusions JohannesburgJenny Griesel Communications
    BronzeTable Mountain Aerial Cableway CompanyAlkemi Collective
    BronzeSAA is here to stay – South African AirwaysFlow Communications
    SPECIAL CATEGORIES
    The Human Factor
    GoldMaking the (glu) circle biggerTribeca PR
    SilverSavanna #TryJanuaryOnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management
    BronzeNMF 22nd Annual Lecture 2024 - Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications
    Arts & Entertainment
    GoldNiggiesMultiChoice
    SilverNational Geographic David Blaine: Do Not AttemptThe Walt Disney Company Africa
    Communication Research
    SilverSAP - AI Skills ReportByDesign Communications
    Community Relations
    GoldDrive SharpSAB
    SilverHer Perfect PitchJacaranda FM
    BronzeTIA Grassroot InnovationAlkemi Collective
    Corporate Citizenship
    GoldImpact Reports - Chasing Hope, Not TargetsKFC
    SilverHands in Action, Hearts in Service: BASF’s Sustainable Legacy in South African CommunitiesBASF
    BronzeSanlam Investments: restoring confidence through purposeful stewardshipAccenture Song
    Digital Campaign
    SilverNMF 22nd Annual Lecture 2024 - Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications
    Event Management
    GoldDisney+ Quiz NightsThe Walt Disney Company Africa + Chilliengine + Capacity Relations
    Silver#ClicksBroScape Fives Championship - powered by BroNationMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    BronzeS.Pellegrino Young Chef AcademyPaddington Station PR
    Influencer Management
    GoldYa Rona HouseLevergy
    Silver#MakingIt - The Power of Small TransactionsMSL
    BronzeMPA Day 2024 – MPA AllianceFlow Communications
    BronzeDove Men + Care BroscapeOgilvy
    Institute Of Higher Learning (Impact Fundraising)
    SilverReimagining Rural Education – Good Work FoundationFlow Communications
    Institute Of Higher Learning (Higher Education Strategic Enrolment & Outreach)
    GoldGibs - from click to conversionByDesign Communications
    International Campaign
    BronzeKeep Moving - African Union Sports CouncilFlow Communications
    BronzeOceanX: Around Africa ExpeditionTribeca PR
    Bronze#2025EEF - Women Presidents' Organization (WPO)Flow Communications
    NGO/NPC Campaign
    GoldOceanX: Around Africa ExpeditionTribeca PR
    SilverAfrican Youth Survey 2024Burson Africa
    Bronze22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2024 - Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications
    PR On A Shoe-String Budget
    GoldRib Rack Shack - a small PR idea that blew big sales targetsEskort
    SilverMercedes-Benz V-Class - "Keep Them Guessing"Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    BronzeMPA Day 2024 – MPA AllianceFlow Communications
    Public Affairs
    SilverSAB - State of the Beer EconomyWeber Shandwick
    Special MentionFrom Scapegoat to Stakeholder: Putting Evidence and People at the TableZindela Communications
    Public Sector
    GoldIEC ElectionsMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    SilverSAA is here to stay! – South African AirwaysFlow Communications
    BronzeDBSA Financial ResultsWeber Shandwick
    Video Communication
    GoldVoices of Impact - Women Presidents OrganisationFlow Communications
    BronzeFearlessly Flavourful “In The Truck” Grilled BBQ launchDNA
    Visual Communication
    SilverVoices of Impact - Women Presidents’ Organisation (WPO)Flow Communications
    BronzeSAB Drive SharpWeber Shandwick Africa
    INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
    HONORARY AWARDS
    Presidential AwardTshepo Sefothleo
    Presidential AwardNtokozo Ndlovu
    Presidential AwardClayson Monyela
    Presidential AwardMary Gearing
    Fellowship AwardAilly Hangula -Paulino
    Fellowship AwardGert Jacobus Klopper
    Special Recognition CertificateAmie Hunter
    DEDICATION AWARD (LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD)
    WinnerProf Rene Dalien Benecke.
    BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS STUDENT OF THE YEAR
    WinnerRethabile MoleheVaal University of Technology
    Runner-upAphindiwe BangilizweUniversity of Johannesburg
    Runner-upLuyanda Nqobile QwabeUniversity of Johannesburg
    BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS INTERN OF THE YEAR
    WinnerNonhlanhla ButheleziMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    Runner-UpLonwabo NgonyamaMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    Runner-UpUnathi MahlanguNerdNarrative
    BEST UP-AND COMING PUBLIC RELATIONS PROFESSIONAL
    GoldSebabatso LemaoanaMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    SilverAngelique GoodallPaddington Station PR
    BronzeLuyanda MhlongoDNA Brand Architects
    BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS PROFESSIONAL
    WinnerJessica PorterLevergy
    Runner-upRoberta MakhambeniWeber Shandwick
    BEST SUPPORT PROFESSIONAL
    WinnerJulian HurleyPaddington Station PR
    Runner-UpSheetal VallabhMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    Runner-UpZemvelo NdlovuBrandscappers Africa
    RECOGNITION IN PR LEADERSHIP
    GoldRonelle BesterRed Ribbon Communications
    GoldAdam HunterHook Line & Sinker
    BEST UP-AND-COMING AGENCY
    NO WINNER
    BEST SMALL PUBLIC RELATIONS CONSULTANCY
    WinnerFriday Street Club
    BEST MID-SIZED PUBLIC RELATIONS CONSULTANCY
    WinnerMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    BEST LARGE PUBLIC RELATIONS CONSULTANCY
    WinnerBest Large Public Relations Consultancy (40 and more people)Flow Communications
    CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
    FloatingNiggiesMultiChoice
    GRAND PRIX AGENCY OF THE YEAR
    FloatingMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants

    Read more: Public relations, PRISA, Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa, Prism Awards, PR awards, public relations awards, Bradly Howland, PR
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz