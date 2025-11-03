The agency of the future: From service provider to strategic partner

The traditional model – where agencies operated as siloed service providers, responding to briefs and delivering outputs – is being disrupted.

The world we work in today demands something different: integrated, agile partnerships that combine strategy, creativity and technology to deliver outcomes, not just campaigns.In the old model, agencies typically acted as intermediaries.

A client dealt with an account manager, who coordinated a series of opaque processes inside the agency. The approach was transactional and often rigid.

Today, the most effective agencies work as embedded partners. They sit inside their clients’ ecosystems, understand the business challenges at hand and co-create solutions.

This is less about supplying a TV advert or a press release and more about helping organisations grow, influence audiences and shift behaviours.

Several disruptors are driving the change.

Artificial intelligence and automation Since 2022, we’ve seen an explosion of generative AI and automation tools that have transformed how agencies work. Campaigns that once took weeks can now be built in days, from the first draft of a press release to editing video, generating graphics or analysing large data sets. At Flow, we use these tools every day, but always with discernment. Left unchecked, AI can be inaccurate, biased or soulless. Our role is to steer it with creativity, cultural understanding and strategic judgement. Used well, it accelerates outcomes without losing the human touch. I think of AI as a travelator – the moving walkways you use in airports, to move you more quickly. Used well, AI can help to speed up work and make it more efficient.

Data privacy Data has become one of the most valuable assets in any organisation. At the same time, global regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation and South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act have made the rules around data stricter. Increasingly, clients are increasingly choosing to own and manage their own data directly, rather than outsourcing it to agencies or third parties. This shift brings both responsibility and opportunity. Agencies need to work within stronger governance frameworks, but those who can help clients use their data ethically and intelligently will build trust, the most precious currency in today’s marketplace.

Consumer behaviour The way people engage with brands has also changed fundamentally. In South Africa, some marketers are reporting that over 80% of website traffic comes via mobile devices, making mobile-first design non-negotiable. But technology is only half the story. Consumers are also more values-driven than ever. They expect brands to stand for something and to live up to those commitments. Consumers quickly call out and punish instances of “purpose washing” – where companies make superficial claims without backing them up. The challenge for agencies is to help organisations connect with audiences in ways that are both seamless and authentic.

Economic pressures Around the world, marketing budgets are under pressure. Clients want more results for less money, and they want them faster. This pressure has forced agencies to become more creative and resourceful, rethinking old models and finding leaner, smarter ways to deliver. The best agencies are those that can prove their impact – not through vanity metrics, but through measurable outcomes like sentiment change, sales growth or customer loyalty. Working with tighter budgets can be challenging, but they also push agencies to be smarter and more creative. Finding leaner, more effective ways to deliver results forces teams to rethink old habits and discover new approaches that truly make a difference for clients.