    Amiri debuts women's Autumn-Winter 2025 collection with Sandton City pop-up

    Amiri has debuted its first-ever womenswear pop-up at Sandton City, marking the brand’s exclusive introduction of the Women’s Autumn-Winter 2025 Collection to the African continent.
    20 Oct 2025
    20 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Transforming Diamond Walk into a refined creative destination, the installation celebrates modern femininity, craftsmanship, and the spirit of Californian luxury.

    Showcasing key pieces from the Autumn-Winter 2025 collection, the space captures the essence of Amiri’s evolving women’s narrative — where elegance meets contemporary design. Each silhouette reflects the brand’s signature balance of structure and fluidity, craftsmanship and ease.

    Conceived by Amiri creative director and founder Mike Amiri, the installation is defined by natural hues and the iconic MA insignia. Thoughtfully designed to elevate each garment, the pop-up embodies luxury craftsmanship at its finest, staying true to the brand’s identity.

    Textured cabinetry and a modern, minimalist layout set the stage for this new centerpiece within Sandton City’s luxury wing. The open, breezy atmosphere reinforces Amiri’s modern Californian spirit, allowing the collection to be experienced from every angle.

