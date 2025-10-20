Bos Brands launches cordial range

Bos Brands, the South African rooibos-based beverage company, has launched Bos Cordials.

Image supplied

The new range is set to shake up the category with a modern twist on a nostalgic favourite, combining simplicity, flavour, and function.

Building on its leadership in the tea and iced tea categories, Bos is reimagining what a cordial can be — offering a refreshing, family-friendly drink made with only six ingredients and boosted with essential vitamins.

Unlike traditional cordials, which often contain artificial colourants, preservatives, or long ingredient lists, Bos Cordials deliver uncompromising quality in every pour.

“We’re excited to enter a new product category with BOS Cordials,” says William Battersby, BOS CEO.

“Our mission has always been to bring joy and refreshment in a better-for-you way. Consumers in the cordial and concentrate category are asking for cleaner, healthier options, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering. This is just the start — we plan to bring this philosophy to even more categories in South Africa.”

Packed with vitamins

Each serving of Bos Cordial delivers 30% of your daily vitamin needs, including vitamins A, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, C and D — making it as functional as it is refreshing. Whether enjoyed at family meals, kids’ parties, or as a mocktail mixer, BOS Cordials are designed to bring a boost of goodness to everyday moments.

The range debuts in three classic local flavours, reimagined with a functional twist:

Mango – juicy and tropical, with a smooth rooibos base

Litchi – light, floral, and refreshingly sweet

Naartjie – tangy citrus nostalgia in a glass

Each flavour captures the essence of South African taste while aligning with modern wellness trends.

Rooted in rooibos and sustainability

True to Bos’s DNA, the new cordials are powered by organic, ethically hand-harvested rooibos — rich in antioxidants and known for its anti-inflammatory and stress-reducing benefits. The rooibos is sourced from Klipopmekaar Farm in the Cederberg Mountains, the world’s only certified carbon-neutral rooibos farm.

BOS continues its sustainability commitment through its partnership with Greenpop, planting a tree for every 2,000 units sold. With over 40,000 trees already planted, the new cordial range will further grow the BOS Forest initiative.

BOS Cordials are now available online via the Bos Online Store, and from 1 November 2025, will roll out to Pick n Pay (nationwide), Checkers (Western Cape), Spar (Western & Eastern Cape), as well as Takealot and Amazon.