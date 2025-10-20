South Africa
Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

M&C Saatchi AbelRainbow ChickenTLC Worldwide AfricaLGStilesTDMCRealm DigitalWWF South AfricaVolpesDY/DXJockey South AfricaAMIEBMi ResearchRogerwilcoSwitch Energy DrinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Bos Brands launches cordial range

    Bos Brands, the South African rooibos-based beverage company, has launched Bos Cordials.
    20 Oct 2025
    20 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new range is set to shake up the category with a modern twist on a nostalgic favourite, combining simplicity, flavour, and function.

    Building on its leadership in the tea and iced tea categories, Bos is reimagining what a cordial can be — offering a refreshing, family-friendly drink made with only six ingredients and boosted with essential vitamins.

    Unlike traditional cordials, which often contain artificial colourants, preservatives, or long ingredient lists, Bos Cordials deliver uncompromising quality in every pour.

    “We’re excited to enter a new product category with BOS Cordials,” says William Battersby, BOS CEO.

    “Our mission has always been to bring joy and refreshment in a better-for-you way. Consumers in the cordial and concentrate category are asking for cleaner, healthier options, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering. This is just the start — we plan to bring this philosophy to even more categories in South Africa.”

    Packed with vitamins

    Each serving of Bos Cordial delivers 30% of your daily vitamin needs, including vitamins A, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, C and D — making it as functional as it is refreshing. Whether enjoyed at family meals, kids’ parties, or as a mocktail mixer, BOS Cordials are designed to bring a boost of goodness to everyday moments.

    The range debuts in three classic local flavours, reimagined with a functional twist:

    Mango – juicy and tropical, with a smooth rooibos base

    Litchi – light, floral, and refreshingly sweet

    Naartjie – tangy citrus nostalgia in a glass

    Each flavour captures the essence of South African taste while aligning with modern wellness trends.

    Rooted in rooibos and sustainability

    True to Bos’s DNA, the new cordials are powered by organic, ethically hand-harvested rooibos — rich in antioxidants and known for its anti-inflammatory and stress-reducing benefits. The rooibos is sourced from Klipopmekaar Farm in the Cederberg Mountains, the world’s only certified carbon-neutral rooibos farm.

    BOS continues its sustainability commitment through its partnership with Greenpop, planting a tree for every 2,000 units sold. With over 40,000 trees already planted, the new cordial range will further grow the BOS Forest initiative.

    BOS Cordials are now available online via the Bos Online Store, and from 1 November 2025, will roll out to Pick n Pay (nationwide), Checkers (Western Cape), Spar (Western & Eastern Cape), as well as Takealot and Amazon.

    Read more: BOS, Bos Brands
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz