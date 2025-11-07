Sassa calls for accurate information in new SRD applications

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is urging all Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant (R370) applicants to use cell phone numbers that are registered under their names to do an official application for the grant. The agency said the cell phone number and banking details are crucial particulars for the application process.

“All applicants and beneficiaries must be aware that using your number will assist to monitor, check the progress of the application and receive notifications from the agency that might need the applicant or beneficiary’s attention.

“These notifications include the messages to do verification process. Without exercising the verification process, the application will be unsuccessful and no grant will be paid,” the agency said.

The agency said that the verification exercise ensures that the grant is paid to the right person and assists in fighting against fraudulent activities.

“When the banking details do not belong to the applicant, the system will not verify the payment.

"Once the banking details have been verified and confirmed, the grant will be received from the next pay run.

“To avoid unnecessary delays with your application, applicants must provide accurate information,” the agency said.