South Africa
ESG Health & Social Welfare
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comTEARS FoundationCatchwordsSafripolOFM RadioMILLA SAFoodForward SAOnPoint PRStoneOptimize AgencyPG BisonHOT 102.7FMThe Social Employment FundThinkerneurPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Finance Minister extends Sassa’s R370 Covid-19 SRD grant

    The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, announced that the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant would be further extended to March 2027. The minister announced this while delivering the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBS) in Parliament in Cape Town.
    13 Nov 2025
    13 Nov 2025
    Image credit: Sassa
    Image credit: Sassa

    The minister extended the grant to March 2026 in May’s budget speech.

    The R370 grant was first introduced at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when most South Africans were unemployed. While the country’s unemployment rate dropped, many South Africans are still struggling to find permanent employment.

    “The Covid-19 social relief of distress grant will be extended for another year, to March 2027, while proposals are finalised to link the working-age population to skills development and employment programmes,” said Godongwana.

    Godongwana detailed that the government is assessing specific options to align the grant with employment opportunities. This process includes evaluating a job-seeker allowance and reviewing other measures within Active Labour Market Programmes.

    More than R800bn has been allocated to the Department of Social Development over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) period.

    "Our commitment to support low-income and vulnerable households through education, health, and social protection remains,” said the minister.

    Data from Statistics South Africa indicates that more than 40% of South African households depend on social grants as their primary source of income.

    “The lion’s share of consolidated non-interest spending, approximately 61% over the next three years, continues to fund the basket of government-provided services and benefits that reduce the cost of living for our citizens," said Godongwana.

    Last week, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) encouraged new SRD applicants to use accurate cell phone numbers and banking details, which are crucial particulars for the application process.

    Read more: unemployment, Parliament, Statistics South Africa, Department of Social Development, National Treasury, South African Social Security Agency, Enoch Godongwana, Sassa, unemployment rate, Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, government assistance, social grant, Budget Speech, SRD grant
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz