Jobs
- Food and Beverage Manager Hartbeespoort
- TCS Field Installation Technician Centurion
- Graphic Designer Cape Town
- Accountant Johannesburg
- Junior Web Developer Durban
- Creative Copywriter Johannesburg
- Freelance Junior Graphic Designer Johannesburg
- Digital Ad Ops Executive Johannesburg
- Data Scientist Johannesburg
- Marketing Manager Johannesburg
#Unboxing Day 26 December! Win your year’s presence on Biz!
Every year SA’s TOP 400 companies make Bizcommunity their regular platform of choice in the heart of SA’s business media, where your company news makes the news!
Sign up or renew a Biz Press Office and stand a chance to win a full Bizcommunity promotional suite for a year to the value of 45K. The grand prize winner will be announced and notified on (Un)Boxing Day 26 December, 2025.
The 20 presents of your presence on Biz:
- A professional presence in your dedicated business community
- Top of mind positioning in the business media
- Generate B2B leads
- Share product and service specs
- Drive web traffic with content and display
- Promote stakeholder events
- Recruitment posts and employer branding
- Publish business thought leadership
- Share corporate pride and purpose
- Regular presence
- Innovation, reputation, communication
- Set and drive trends
- Clarify employee and stakeholder purpose
- Consolidate strategic and organisational communications
- Demonstrate managerial and HR commitment
- Share performance and productivity reports
- Meet ESG and UNSDG goal topics
- Promote customer services
- Get transparent, trackable data on your B2B media presence
- Amplify campaign backstories
Bonus: Reach multi-industry audiences in 19 sectors and be part of the shared values and goals of your business community and region.
Your year-long presence can be redeemed for press releases, display, recruitment, promotions and social media packages.
Reach out now to sign up or renew and unbox your best professional communications presence on Biz! moc.ytinummoczib@yadgnixobnu
