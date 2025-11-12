South Africa
    #Unboxing Day 26 December! Win your year’s presence on Biz!

    Presents may well be what awaits you this festive season, but a presence on Bizcommunity is the best corporate gift you can give!
    Issued by Bizcommunity.com
    12 Nov 2025
    12 Nov 2025
    #Unboxing Day 26 December! Win your year&#x2019;s presence on Biz!

    Every year SA’s TOP 400 companies make Bizcommunity their regular platform of choice in the heart of SA’s business media, where your company news makes the news!

    Sign up or renew a Biz Press Office and stand a chance to win a full Bizcommunity promotional suite for a year to the value of 45K. The grand prize winner will be announced and notified on (Un)Boxing Day 26 December, 2025.

    The 20 presents of your presence on Biz:

    1. A professional presence in your dedicated business community
    2. Top of mind positioning in the business media
    3. Generate B2B leads
    4. Share product and service specs
    5. Drive web traffic with content and display
    6. Promote stakeholder events
    7. Recruitment posts and employer branding
    8. Publish business thought leadership
    9. Share corporate pride and purpose
    10. Regular presence
    11. Innovation, reputation, communication
    12. Set and drive trends
    13. Clarify employee and stakeholder purpose
    14. Consolidate strategic and organisational communications
    15. Demonstrate managerial and HR commitment
    16. Share performance and productivity reports
    17. Meet ESG and UNSDG goal topics
    18. Promote customer services
    19. Get transparent, trackable data on your B2B media presence
    20. Amplify campaign backstories

    Bonus: Reach multi-industry audiences in 19 sectors and be part of the shared values and goals of your business community and region.

    Your year-long presence can be redeemed for press releases, display, recruitment, promotions and social media packages.

    Reach out now to sign up or renew and unbox your best professional communications presence on Biz! moc.ytinummoczib@yadgnixobnu

