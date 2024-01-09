Industries

    #BizTrends2024: Dali Tembo – Culture: redefining the African narrative
    #BizTrends2024: Dali Tembo – Culture: redefining the African narrative 
    Cheryl Reddy is the CEO of Eclipse Communications. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: 4 communication sweet spots for 2024 
    Source:
    Magazines were supposed to die in the digital age. Why haven’t they? 
    Source: © SABC In an election year, Dr Kuhle Zwakala examines the 112-year-old brand ANC and its bond with its followers
    Will the 112 year bond between Brand ANC and its followers be enough in 2024? 
    #BizTrends2024: César Vacchiano - Sustainbility and DE&I will gain relevance
    #BizTrends2024: César Vacchiano - Sustainbility and DE&I will gain relevance 
    #BizTrends2024: Mike Saunders - The tension between technology and humanity
    #BizTrends2024: Mike Saunders - The tension between technology and humanity 
    Hanno Botha says we need to balance a human centered approach with AI. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: AI will fully transform the marketing industry, says Ford SA's Hanno Botha 
    Hill & Knowlton Nigeria leadership buys agency, forms Skot Communications
    Hill & Knowlton Nigeria leadership buys agency, forms Skot Communications
    FKA twigs' Calvin Klein image has been banned in the UK. Source: Calvin Klein.
    Calvin Klein ad starring FKA twigs banned in the UK for sexual imagery 
    #BizTrends2024: Matthew van der Valk - 4 trends that will influence consumer spending
    #BizTrends2024: Matthew van der Valk - 4 trends that will influence consumer spending 
    Source: © 123rf Nondumiso Tshabangu, marketing specialist at Altron, gives key qualities that B2B tech marketers need to thrive in the digital space
6 key qualities B2B tech marketers need for success
    6 key qualities B2B tech marketers need for success 
    #BizTrends2024: Nicola Cooper – The rise of African music and fashion globally continues
    #BizTrends2024: Nicola Cooper – The rise of African music and fashion globally continues 
    Nilesh Hansjee is a business analyst at Marketing Intelligence Hub. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: A peek into the marketing crystal ball 
    Image supplied. With the Sabre Awards EMEA and Africa late deadline on Monday, 15 January, Provoke Media gives 8 tips on crafting a winning entry...
8 tips to a winning entry in the Sabre Awards EMEA and Africa
    8 tips to a winning entry in the Sabre Awards EMEA and Africa
    #BizTrends2024: Jacques Du Bruyn - Gamification in digital marketing
    #BizTrends2024: Jacques Du Bruyn - Gamification in digital marketing 
    Juliet Kavishe is on the jury. Source: Supplied.
    9 African creatives on ADC Awards global jury
    #BizTrends2024: Mike Sharman - From earned virality to purposeful purpose
    #BizTrends2024: Mike Sharman - From earned virality to purposeful purpose 
    L to R: VML has named Diane Wilson chief operations officer, Jarred Cinman its CEO and the WPP country manager for South Africa, Tebogo Skwambane as executive chairperson. Images supplied. Image by @Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity.
Breaking News: Jarred Cinman and Diane Wilson take up VML top leadership positions
    Breaking News: Jarred Cinman and Diane Wilson take up VML top leadership positions
    Something's brewing in KFC kitchens
    Something's brewing in KFC kitchens
    Precious Nala is the founder of NXT Consultancy. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: Marketing and business trends to transform SA 
    Source:
    With higher fees and more ads, streaming services are cashing in using the old cable TV tactics 
    Image supplied. Scopen has announced SA’s top 10 most admired marketing professionals
    Scopen announces SA’s top 10 most admired marketing professionals
    Cheryl Reddy is the CEO of Eclipse Communications. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: 4 communication sweet spots for 2024

    By Cheryl Reddy 2 hours

    Source:
    Magazines were supposed to die in the digital age. Why haven’t they?

    By Julian Novitz 3 hours

    Amplifying impact: Audio takes centre stage in captivating consumers
Mediamark
    MediamarkAmplifying impact: Audio takes centre stage in captivating consumers
    5 great pieces of advice for South African marketing professionals
Broad Media
    Broad Media5 great pieces of advice for South African marketing professionals
    The future of marketing in the AI era
Wavemaker
    WavemakerThe future of marketing in the AI era
    Superseed Digital Agency secures Cornwall Airport Newquay website redesign amid UK expansion
Superseed Digital
    Superseed DigitalSuperseed Digital Agency secures Cornwall Airport Newquay website redesign amid UK expansion
    Study with Gagasi FM in 2024
Gagasi FM
    Gagasi FMStudy with Gagasi FM in 2024
    V5 Digital's collaboration with Sauma: A commitment to conservation and community
V5 Digital
    V5 DigitalV5 Digital's collaboration with Sauma: A commitment to conservation and community
    #BizTrends2024: FMCGs to prioritise packaging in 2024 or run the risk of losing customers
1 hour
    #BizTrends2024: FMCGs to prioritise packaging in 2024 or run the risk of losing customers

      1 hour

    Chloë Loubser, knowledge and learning lawyer in Bowmans’ Cape Town office Employment and Benefits Practice
    #BizTrends2024: Key legislative developments and their impact on employment

      3 hours

    #BizTrends2024: Beyond the plate - the next wave of culinary evolution
4 hours
    #BizTrends2024: Beyond the plate - the next wave of culinary evolution

      4 hours

    #BizTrends2024: César Vacchiano - Sustainbility and DE&I will gain relevance
5 hours
    #BizTrends2024: César Vacchiano - Sustainbility and DE&I will gain relevance

      5 hours

    Source: © SABC In an election year, Dr Kuhle Zwakala examines the 112-year-old brand ANC and its bond with its followers
    Will the 112 year bond between Brand ANC and its followers be enough in 2024?

      4 hours

    #BizTrends2024: Mike Saunders - The tension between technology and humanity
2 days
    #BizTrends2024: Mike Saunders - The tension between technology and humanity

      2 days

    #BizTrends2024: Top 10 travel trends for 2024
3 days
    #BizTrends2024: Top 10 travel trends for 2024

      3 days

    #BizTrends2024: Matthew van der Valk - 4 trends that will influence consumer spending
3 days
    #BizTrends2024: Matthew van der Valk - 4 trends that will influence consumer spending

      3 days

    #BizTrends2024: The 3 biggest challenges predicted to face the education sector in 2024
2 days
    #BizTrends2024: The 3 biggest challenges predicted to face the education sector in 2024

      2 days

    Hanno Botha says we need to balance a human centered approach with AI. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: AI will fully transform the marketing industry, says Ford SA's Hanno Botha

      3 days

    FKA twigs' Calvin Klein image has been banned in the UK. Source: Calvin Klein.
    Calvin Klein ad starring FKA twigs banned in the UK for sexual imagery

      3 days

    Hill & Knowlton Nigeria leadership buys agency, forms Skot Communications
3 days
    Hill & Knowlton Nigeria leadership buys agency, forms Skot Communications

    3 days

    Source: © 123rf Nondumiso Tshabangu, marketing specialist at Altron, gives key qualities that B2B tech marketers need to thrive in the digital space
6 key qualities B2B tech marketers need for success
3 days
    6 key qualities B2B tech marketers need for success

      3 days

    Harry Welby-Cooke - ActionCoach SA
    #BizTrends2024: The four undeniables – people, money, time and mindset

      3 days

    Source: Supplied. Kagiso Tloubatla, the co-founder of SV Capital.
    #BizTrends2024: Diversify, grow, impact - the fractional ownership investment trend

      3 days

    #BizTrends2024: Nicola Cooper – The rise of African music and fashion globally continues
11 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Nicola Cooper – The rise of African music and fashion globally continues

      11 Jan 2024

    #BizTrends2024: Jacques Du Bruyn - Gamification in digital marketing
11 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Jacques Du Bruyn - Gamification in digital marketing

      11 Jan 2024

    #BizTrends2024: Key supply chain trends set to transform businesses
11 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Key supply chain trends set to transform businesses

      11 Jan 2024

    Nilesh Hansjee is a business analyst at Marketing Intelligence Hub. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: A peek into the marketing crystal ball

      11 Jan 2024

    Juliet Kavishe is on the jury. Source: Supplied.
    9 African creatives on ADC Awards global jury

    11 Jan 2024

    Image supplied. With the Sabre Awards EMEA and Africa late deadline on Monday, 15 January, Provoke Media gives 8 tips on crafting a winning entry...
8 tips to a winning entry in the Sabre Awards EMEA and Africa
11 Jan 2024
    8 tips to a winning entry in the Sabre Awards EMEA and Africa

    11 Jan 2024

    Source: Supplied. John Jack, chief executive officer of Galetti Corporate Real Estate.
    #BizTrends2024: Cash retail is king in commercial property

      10 Jan 2024

    #BizTrends2024: Mike Sharman - From earned virality to purposeful purpose
10 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Mike Sharman - From earned virality to purposeful purpose

      10 Jan 2024

    Source: Supplied. Paul Stevens, chief executive officer of Just Property Group.
    #BizTrends2024: Challenges and opportunities in a shifting landscape

      10 Jan 2024

    L to R: VML has named Diane Wilson chief operations officer, Jarred Cinman its CEO and the WPP country manager for South Africa, Tebogo Skwambane as executive chairperson. Images supplied. Image by @Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity.
Breaking News: Jarred Cinman and Diane Wilson take up VML top leadership positions
10 Jan 2024
    Breaking News: Jarred Cinman and Diane Wilson take up VML top leadership positions

    10 Jan 2024

    Something's brewing in KFC kitchens
10 Jan 2024
    Something's brewing in KFC kitchens

    10 Jan 2024

    #BizTrends2024: Navigating tomorrow - trends shaping corporate legal in Africa
10 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Navigating tomorrow - trends shaping corporate legal in Africa

      10 Jan 2024

    Images supplied. Image by @Lesley Svenson. L to r: Lunathi Mngxuma, Jabulani Dhlamini,and Sibusiso Bheka
    #BizTrends2024: Capturing change: 5 trends in South African photography

      10 Jan 2024

    #BizTrends2024: The rise of the independent shopper
10 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: The rise of the independent shopper

      10 Jan 2024

    Image supplied. Scopen has announced SA’s top 10 most admired marketing professionals
    Scopen announces SA’s top 10 most admired marketing professionals

    10 Jan 2024

    Precious Nala is the founder of NXT Consultancy. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: Marketing and business trends to transform SA

      10 Jan 2024

    #BizTrends2024: 5 tourism and travel megatrends to take note of in 2024
10 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: 5 tourism and travel megatrends to take note of in 2024

      10 Jan 2024

    Source:
    With higher fees and more ads, streaming services are cashing in using the old cable TV tactics

      10 Jan 2024

    Amplifying impact: Audio takes centre stage in captivating consumers
Mediamark  10 Jan 2024
    Amplifying impact: Audio takes centre stage in captivating consumers

    Mediamark  10 Jan 2024

    Dr Chris Blair, CEO of 21st Century
    #BizTrends2024: Transformation of HR practices in support of wellness

      9 Jan 2024

    Democratising access to luxury goods on the African continent
9 Jan 2024
    Democratising access to luxury goods on the African continent

    9 Jan 2024

    5 great pieces of advice for South African marketing professionals
Broad Media  9 Jan 2024
    5 great pieces of advice for South African marketing professionals

    Broad Media  9 Jan 2024

    Image source: Khaosai Wongnatthakan –
    ESG & Sustainability
    SA can meet ESG demands, but how?

    3 days

    Source: Reuters.
    Healthcare
    SA v. Israel: Accusations spotlight "danger for the historically protected position of healthcare workers" worldwide

     3 days

    Image source: Tope A. Asokere from
    ESG & Sustainability
    2,000 new waste management job opportunities in Mbombela

    3 days

    Source: Supplied
    ICT
    NordVPN makers take on growing global eSIM market with Saily

     3 days

    Energy & Mining
Jan Fourie takes over as Mulilo Energy CEO in May
3 days
    Energy & Mining
    Jan Fourie takes over as Mulilo Energy CEO in May

    3 days

    Image source:
    Legal
    SA speaks at ICJ case

    3 days

    Retail
Pick n Pay appoints new head of retail, restructures exec team
3 days
    Retail
    Pick n Pay appoints new head of retail, restructures exec team

    3 days

    Lifestyle
Report sheds light on the Africa Cup of Nations 2023
11 Jan 2024
    Lifestyle
    Report sheds light on the Africa Cup of Nations 2023

    11 Jan 2024

    Retail
Luxury brand sales on the increase despite shaky economy
11 Jan 2024
    Retail
    Luxury brand sales on the increase despite shaky economy

     11 Jan 2024

    Image source: Henlynn from
    Legal
    Several Mpumalanga farm owners issued with contravention and prohibition notices for violating laws

    11 Jan 2024

    Source: Jonathan Borba/Pexels
    Energy & Mining
    Eskom announces appointments to the National Transmission Company of South Africa board

     11 Jan 2024

    Source: André François McKenzie/Unsplash
    ICT
    Bitcoin-based stock trading gets US regulatory approval

     11 Jan 2024

    Image source: Aleksandr Khakimullin –
    Legal
    Public comments on White Paper on Citizenship, Migration and Refugee Protection extended

    11 Jan 2024

    BME's global footprint expands with a focus on diverse markets, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge technology. Source: Supplied
    Construction & Engineering
    BME targets high-potential markets for global expansion and ESG focus

    11 Jan 2024

    Image source: fauxels from
    HR & Management
    Work experience opportunities for Western and Eastern Cape youth now open

    10 Jan 2024

    Source: 123RF.
    Healthcare
    World Economic Forum initiates global effort for AI healthcare transformation

    10 Jan 2024

    A logo of TotalEnergies is seen at an electric vehicle fuelling station in the La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. Source: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier.
    Energy & Mining
    TotalEnergies acquires more of Namibian oil find

     10 Jan 2024

    From stunted development to obesity, screens are bad for kids
    ICT
    From stunted development to obesity, screens are bad for kids

    10 Jan 2024

    Delegates attend the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 11 September 2023. Reuters/Denis Balibouse/ File Photo
    ESG & Sustainability
    Morocco wins vote to lead UN human rights body after showdown with SA

     10 Jan 2024

    Source: 123RF
    Finance
    South Africa's digital banking is world class – here's why it leads

     10 Jan 2024

