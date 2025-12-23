Standing ground, serving communities: Boikanyo Malepe reflects on journalism in 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, Boikanyo Malepe, Assistant Editor at MDNtv, reflects on a year that shaped her into a more conscious, courageous, and community-centred journalist.

Telling stories in multiple languages allowed her to connect more deeply with communities and produce reporting that felt authentic and grounded. Navigating sensitive issues and a competitive media environment strengthened her resilience, editorial discipline, and commitment to ethical, people-driven journalism.

Defending digital journalism

A defining challenge of 2025 was the constant need to defend MDNtv’s space as an online media platform. There were moments where other media platforms attempted to undermine or marginalise our work, often behaving as though digital journalism was secondary or less legitimate.

Standing firm required confidence, resilience, and a strong belief in the relevance of digital media. These experiences reinforced the importance of innovation, credibility, and consistency in proving that online journalism is not an alternative, but an essential pillar of modern media.

The most impactful story of 2025

The most impactful story covered in 2025 was that of Lebogang Machaba from Bogom, Limpopo, who started a hair products business using money from a Sassa child support grant.

Her journey from unemployment to becoming a self-employed entrepreneur, later receiving government funding and creating jobs for other young people, inspired many in a community facing high unemployment. The story resonated because it highlighted resilience, innovation, and the power of turning limited resources into opportunity.

Watch the full MDNtv feature story:



News Maker of the Year

Nhlanhla Mkwanazi was identified as the most influential news maker of 2025.

His media briefing had a profound national impact, directly leading to the establishment of a commission of inquiry and an ad hoc committee to investigate the country’s security affairs.

Watch the full MDNtv media briefing coverage:



The consequences of this moment extended beyond headlines, triggering formal oversight processes and reshaping the national conversation on governance and security.

South African of the Year

MDNtv was nominated as South African of the Year for its consistent visibility, credibility, and public impact.

The platform played a critical role in ensuring communities received accurate and timely information, particularly on issues that directly affect people’s daily lives. Winning Online Media House of the Year at the North West Media Awards affirmed MDNtv’s growing influence and commitment to ethical journalism.

Ethics and responsibility

Throughout 2025, integrity remained non-negotiable.

Refusing to report unverified information and rejecting opportunities that could compromise credibility protected both MDNtv’s reputation and the trust of the communities it serves.

Looking ahead to 2026

In 2026, the goal is to be a fearless, community-centred journalist and activist.

Strengthening investigative skills, digital storytelling, and continued mentorship will support reporting that brings positive change and upholds ethical journalism.