- Print & Digital Sub-Editor Paarl
- Journalism Internship (Paid Position) Centurion
- Journalist Centurion
- Motoring Journalist Pretoria
- Head of Media Implementation Johannesburg
- Senior Vice President (SVP) Johannesburg
- Operations Lead / Retail Media and Campaign Management Cape Town
- PR and Media Executive Cape Town
- Freelance Animators, Motion Designers & Mixed Media Artists Cape Town
- Head of Department: Governance, Compliance, Risk & Legal Sandton
Major Daughter honoured among global female leaders 50 Under 50 Awards 2025 | South Africa
This global recognition celebrates Major Daughter’s exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and remarkable impact across business, media, and philanthropy. Her selection is a testament to her vision and influence as a female leader who is building boldly, leading loudly, and networking globally.
As part of the Female Founders Initiative Global 50 Under 50 Awards 2025, Major Daughter joins a powerful network of women redefining success, shaping industries, and creating lasting global change.
Through her work in media and humanitarian development, Major Daughter continues to champion integrity, empowerment, and truth-driven storytelling, positioning South Africa as a beacon of leadership and influence on the global stage.
