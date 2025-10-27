The Female Founders Initiative Global Awards Jury has proudly announced Major Daughter of South Africa as one of its distinguished 50 Under 50 Awardees for 2025.

This global recognition celebrates Major Daughter’s exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and remarkable impact across business, media, and philanthropy. Her selection is a testament to her vision and influence as a female leader who is building boldly, leading loudly, and networking globally .

As part of the Female Founders Initiative Global 50 Under 50 Awards 2025, Major Daughter joins a powerful network of women redefining success, shaping industries, and creating lasting global change.

“This recognition is not just a personal milestone, it is a reminder that women who build with purpose can transform nations and generations,” said Major Daughter .

Through her work in media and humanitarian development, Major Daughter continues to champion integrity, empowerment, and truth-driven storytelling, positioning South Africa as a beacon of leadership and influence on the global stage.



