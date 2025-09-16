South Africa
    The Night Duty Nurse by Christian Reads is now available on Takealot

    The Night Duty Nurse, the latest must-read from acclaimed author Christian Reads, is now available for South African readers on Takealot.
    Issued by MDNTV
    16 Sep 2025
    Blending heartfelt storytelling with themes of faith, sacrifice, and perseverance, The Night Duty Nurse captures the quiet heroism of those who serve on the frontlines of care. More than just a novel, it is an inspiring reflection on resilience, compassion, and the grace that carries us through long nights and uncertain days.

    Christian Reads is recognised for crafting stories that resonate with both the heart and the spirit. With The Night Duty Nurse, readers will be drawn into a moving narrative that celebrates everyday heroes while offering timeless lessons about hope and endurance.

    This release marks an exciting addition to the growing collection of Christian Reads titles available in South Africa, making it easier for readers to access uplifting and thought-provoking literature.

    The Night Duty Nurse is now available for purchase exclusively on Takealot:
    Order your copy here

