MDNtv nominated for Online Media House of the Year at the prestigious North West Media Awards 2025
The North West Media Awards, held annually, shine a spotlight on outstanding contributions to journalism and media across the province and beyond. This year’s edition features more than 150 nominees across 16 categories, representing the depth and diversity of the South African media landscape.
Speaking on the nomination, MDNtv’s leadership expressed gratitude to its dedicated team and loyal audience: “This nomination is a testament to the tireless work of our journalists, producers, and editors who tell the stories that matter most to our people. But more importantly, it reflects the unwavering support of our viewers and readers who have trusted us as their independent source of news. Together, we are building a people-powered media house.”
How to vote for MDNtv
Supporters can help secure this win by voting: SMS NWMA507 to 35943 (SMS costs R3, free SMSs do not apply). Every vote enters supporters into a draw to win big with Cell C, including data and airtime prizes.
About MDNtv
MDNtv is a non-profit, independent digital news and media company with a strong footprint in South Africa and abroad. With a team of over 33 multimedia journalists, student journalists, prison journalists, citizen journalists, news creators, and writers based across South Africa, Africa, the UK, and the USA, MDNtv delivers hard-hitting journalism, community-driven stories, and cutting-edge multimedia content. MDNtv’s signature pink microphone has become a symbol of fearless, people-focused reporting.
About the North West Media Awards
The North West Media Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in journalism, broadcasting, and digital media. This year’s theme, Recognising passion, highlights media professionals and organisations that go above and beyond to inform, inspire, and impact society.
Media contact
North West Media Awards Secretariat | az.oc.stcakciuq@sdrawaaidem | +27 78 285 9247 | www.northwestmediaawards.org
