Local is our Superpower, continued…

OFM, known as “The Sound of Your Life”, is heading into 2026, planning to celebrate 40 years of broadcast service to Central South Africa. The station serves a diverse audience across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng, and North West, offering a mix of music, news, and entertainment tailored to the local community’s needs. This is the radio station’s superpower!

The station has developed a strong connection with its listeners, characterised by high engagement and loyalty – often attributed to its hyper-local content and community involvement.

Recent studies highlight that radio, particularly OFM, maintains a unique ability to connect with listeners on a personal level. This connection is fostered through various elements of content delivery, including the presenters’ voices, the relatability of topics, and interactivity with the audience. The station’s programming is designed to resonate with local listeners, making them feel valued and part of a community.

The art of content delivery is crucial for listener engagement. OFM curates a diverse range of programming that includes music, news, sports, and community events. This variety caters to different tastes and preferences, ensuring the content remains relevant and engaging. The station’s commitment to high-quality content is evident in its music selection and timely news reporting, which keep listeners informed and entertained.

OFM’s focus on local content extends beyond the airwaves. The station actively participates in community events, enhancing its connection with listeners. These events not only entertain but also foster a sense of belonging.

Embracing technology has allowed OFM to expand its reach and enhance the listening experience. The station utilises additional streaming services and social media to connect with a broader audience, making it accessible from anywhere. This integration of digital platforms has been crucial in maintaining relevance.

OFM targets a wide demographic, including urban professionals and rural communities. The station’s programming reflects the cultural distinctions and musical preferences of its audience, ensuring it remains a staple in the lives of Central South Africans.

Recent studies on OFM underscore the station’s effectiveness in creating a personal connection with its audience through curated content, community involvement, and technological integration. As OFM continues to evolve, its commitment to serving the local community remains a cornerstone of its identity – reinforcing its status as a vital part of the cultural landscape in Central South Africa.

Why OFM

OFM, the Sound of Your Life, is Central South Africa’s premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news, and entertainment. The station celebrates 39 years in the broadcasting industry this year. OFM is part of the Central Media Group, with its head office in Bloemfontein.

The station serves the affluent SEM 7-10 economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, the Northern Cape, southern Gauteng, and the North West. OFM is synonymous with the people of Central South Africa, and includes a full spectrum of listeners, from urban working moms and dads to corporate professionals, as well as rural communities and agricultural producers.

The station has an incredibly loyal and supportive audience. OFM enjoys one of the highest occurrences of time spent listening to the radio in South Africa. This is achieved by the station’s great music offerings – such as playing listeners their favourite songs on the Request Network and counting down Central South Africa’s 30 biggest hits on the Central SA Top 30.

OFM offers several niche features – including a dedicated agricultural programme with three additional agricultural news updates a day, as well as a dedicated business programme.

Sport is close to OFM listeners’ hearts and is what brings much of Central South Africa together. The station is a proud partner, sponsor, and supporter of the Cheetahs, Griquas and Leopards rugby teams as well as the Knights, Heat and Dragons cricket teams. OFM is committed to living the real good life, while at the same time helping Central South Africans to live their best lives.



