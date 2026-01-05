The One Club for Creativity reveals 2025 Global Rankings

Impact BBDO Dubai has been named Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year in The One Club for Creativity’s 2025 Global Creative Rankings, based on cumulative results from the world’s leading awards shows this year. South African agencies feature prominently on the list, with Bananas Johannesburg, Joe Public Johannesburg, Promise Agency and TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg all securing positions among the region’s top-ranked creative agencies.

Rankings are determined through a transparent, weighted points system spanning The One Club’s global shows (The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, and Type Directors Club’s TDC competition), regional programmes (ONE Asia Creative Awards and Art Directors Club Europe’s ADCE Creative Awards), national competitions hosted by ADCE member clubs, and local shows by club’s US chapters.

This year’s top-ranked firms for Middle East & Africa are as follows:

Middle East & Africa Agency Rankings:

1. Impact BBDO Dubai

2. Leo Dubai

3. Big Time Creative Shop Riyadh

4. Publicis Middle East Dubai

5. GForce Grey Almaty

6. Bananas Johannesburg

7. Joe Public Johannesburg

8. TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg

9. FP7 McCann Dubai

10. Current Global Dubai (tie)

10. Promise Johannesburg (tie)

10. SRMG Labs Riyadh (tie)

Middle East & Africa Independent Agency Rankings:

1. Big Time Creative Shop Riyadh

2. Bananas Johannesburg

3. Joe Public Johannesburg

4. Promise Johannesburg (tie)

4. SRMG Labs Riyadh (tie)

6. Synthesis Agency Tashkent

7. Vazari PR Tashkent

8. CITIX Almaty (tie)

8. JAM Agency Almaty (tie)

8. Ogency Almaty (tie)

Globally, FCB once again took top positions in the rankings, with both FCB New York crowned Global Agency of the Year and FCB as Agency Network of the Year for the third year in a row.

Highlights of the 2025 Global Creative Rankings are below:

Global Agency Rankings

1. FCB New York

2. Klick Health Toronto

3. Serviceplan Germany Munich

4. Area 23 New York

5. TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles

6. Ogilvy Singapore

7. Playmakers Tbilisi

8. McCann London

9. DAVID Madrid (tie)

9. Energy BBDO Chicago (tie)

Global Independent Agency Rankings

1. Klick Health Toronto

2. Serviceplan Germany Munich

3. Playmakers Tbilisi

4. Uzina Lisbon

5. Rethink Toronto

Top ranked firms and individuals in the following categories are below:

Design Firm of the Year:

The New York Times Magazine, New York

Brand-Side Agency of the Year:

Squarespace New York

Brand of the Year:

Spotify

Brand Parent Company of the Year:

AB InBev

Non-Profit Client of the Year:

Change the Ref

Production Company of the Year:

We Make Them Wonder Munich

Music & Sound Company of the Year:

DaHouse Audio Los Angeles

Agency Network of the Year:

FCB

Independent Agency Network of the Year:

Serviceplan Group

Agency Holding Company of the Year:

IPG

Highest Ranked Work:

Spreadbeats for Spotify by FCB New York

Creative of the Year:

Danilo Boer, global creative partner, FCB Global

CMO of the Year:

Dr Jan Flemming, PENNY

Country Rankings:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Germany

4. Portugal

5. United Kingdom

Region Rankings:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

Global College Creative Rankings

1. Berghs School of Communication Stockholm

2. ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena

3. Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg

4. Brigham Young University Provo

5. School of Visual Arts New York

"Our annual Global Creative Rankings and Global College Creative Rankings are free to view and built on a fully open methodology, with no secret weightings or hidden formulas,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. “They provide the clearest and most comprehensive picture of the ideas, agencies and brands that are truly leading the industry, from local markets to the global stage.”