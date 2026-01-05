The One Club for Creativity reveals 2025 Global Rankings
Rankings are determined through a transparent, weighted points system spanning The One Club’s global shows (The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, and Type Directors Club’s TDC competition), regional programmes (ONE Asia Creative Awards and Art Directors Club Europe’s ADCE Creative Awards), national competitions hosted by ADCE member clubs, and local shows by club’s US chapters.
This year’s top-ranked firms for Middle East & Africa are as follows:
Middle East & Africa Agency Rankings:
1. Impact BBDO Dubai
2. Leo Dubai
3. Big Time Creative Shop Riyadh
4. Publicis Middle East Dubai
5. GForce Grey Almaty
6. Bananas Johannesburg
7. Joe Public Johannesburg
8. TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
9. FP7 McCann Dubai
10. Current Global Dubai (tie)
10. Promise Johannesburg (tie)
10. SRMG Labs Riyadh (tie)
Middle East & Africa Independent Agency Rankings:
1. Big Time Creative Shop Riyadh
2. Bananas Johannesburg
3. Joe Public Johannesburg
4. Promise Johannesburg (tie)
4. SRMG Labs Riyadh (tie)
6. Synthesis Agency Tashkent
7. Vazari PR Tashkent
8. CITIX Almaty (tie)
8. JAM Agency Almaty (tie)
8. Ogency Almaty (tie)
Globally, FCB once again took top positions in the rankings, with both FCB New York crowned Global Agency of the Year and FCB as Agency Network of the Year for the third year in a row.
Highlights of the 2025 Global Creative Rankings are below:
Global Agency Rankings
1. FCB New York
2. Klick Health Toronto
3. Serviceplan Germany Munich
4. Area 23 New York
5. TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
6. Ogilvy Singapore
7. Playmakers Tbilisi
8. McCann London
9. DAVID Madrid (tie)
9. Energy BBDO Chicago (tie)
Global Independent Agency Rankings
1. Klick Health Toronto
2. Serviceplan Germany Munich
3. Playmakers Tbilisi
4. Uzina Lisbon
5. Rethink Toronto
Top ranked firms and individuals in the following categories are below:
Design Firm of the Year:
The New York Times Magazine, New York
Brand-Side Agency of the Year:
Squarespace New York
Brand of the Year:
Spotify
Brand Parent Company of the Year:
AB InBev
Non-Profit Client of the Year:
Change the Ref
Production Company of the Year:
We Make Them Wonder Munich
Music & Sound Company of the Year:
DaHouse Audio Los Angeles
Agency Network of the Year:
FCB
Independent Agency Network of the Year:
Serviceplan Group
Agency Holding Company of the Year:
IPG
Highest Ranked Work:
Spreadbeats for Spotify by FCB New York
Creative of the Year:
Danilo Boer, global creative partner, FCB Global
CMO of the Year:
Dr Jan Flemming, PENNY
Country Rankings:
1. United States
2. Canada
3. Germany
4. Portugal
5. United Kingdom
Region Rankings:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Latin America
5. Middle East & Africa
Global College Creative Rankings
1. Berghs School of Communication Stockholm
2. ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena
3. Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg
4. Brigham Young University Provo
5. School of Visual Arts New York
"Our annual Global Creative Rankings and Global College Creative Rankings are free to view and built on a fully open methodology, with no secret weightings or hidden formulas,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. “They provide the clearest and most comprehensive picture of the ideas, agencies and brands that are truly leading the industry, from local markets to the global stage.”