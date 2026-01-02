Reflecting on 2025: How township retail can shape 2026 strategies

Having kicked off 2025 with the opening of Mbhashe LG Mall in the Eastern Cape and Leeuwfontein Crossing in Limpopo, retail development experts Exemplar and McCormick Property Development (MPD) spent the year translating momentum into scale — reinforcing the role township retail plays in shaping longer-term development strategies.

Source: Supplied. Mbhashe LG Mall in the Eastern Cape.

Over the past 12 months, the group has continued to expand its footprint across South Africa, closing the year with over 100,000m² of new gross lettable area (GLA) under development across three provinces, alongside several refurbishments and expansions within its existing portfolio.

“We closed off the year at a pace that promises exponential growth into 2026,” explains Exemplar chief executive officer, Jason McCormick.

This momentum has been driven not only by new builds, but by a growing emphasis on community-centred retail — a key takeaway from 2025 that is shaping how the group approaches its pipeline for 2026 and beyond.

With two of the group’s largest projects currently under construction, Exemplar and MPD continue to focus on delivering quality retail anchored by strong national tenants, integrated entertainment offerings and opportunities for local communities to participate meaningfully in each development.

Leratong City – Kagiso, Gauteng

Developed by MPD, Leratong City will open in October 2026 and will bring the residents of Kagiso and surrounds a calibre of retail that has not been seen before.

Triple anchored by Shoprite, Pick n Pay and SuperSpar, Leratong City will offer over 100 stores, including a full banking court, high-end and fast-fashion retailers, as well as comprehensive health and beauty offerings with both Clicks and Dis-Chem represented.

The mall will feature a large entertainment area with big screens, interactive kiddies’ entertainment and open spaces designed to encourage community gathering. This entertainment zone is complemented by a food court with space for weekend markets, reinforcing the shift towards experience-led retail environments.

“In line with our mantra of developing communities while developing retail, we are proud to say that over 67% of the employment opportunities created at Leratong City to date are local, and we expect this figure to increase as the project progresses,” explains McCormick.

“The project is expected to create 2,500 jobs throughout its life cycle, and we are committed to ensuring a large portion of these remain within the community.”

In addition to employment opportunities, local traders have been incorporated into the fashion, health and beauty, and food-tenant mix — reflecting a broader industry insight gained during 2025 around the importance of local economic participation.

Source: Supplied. Leratong City – Kagiso, Gauteng.

Dan City Mall – Tzaneen, Limpopo

Although still in the early stages of earthworks, Dan City Mall has been delivering value to the community since 2023, with eight full tertiary bursaries already awarded to top-performing matric students.

“While the action on site will be back in full swing in early 2026, the primary focus to date has been the community,” says McCormick.

A portion of the site has been allocated for community gardens, enabling residents to plant trees and foliage that will later be bought back and used for landscaping across Exemplar and MPD developments, ensuring a steady offtake from the community.

“We have created a space for the community to literally grow with the development and have a hand in creating the spaces they will be using on a daily basis.”

The layout of Dan City Mall has been designed around the existing environment, including the planned relocation of a giant fig tree to the front of the centre rather than its removal. The food court has been planned around this tree to create a shaded, iconic gathering space that acknowledges both the historical and social significance of the area.

Plans for the 32,000m² mall include a triple-anchored, fashion- and food-focused tenant mix, with an emphasis on creating a local, culturally relevant space that functions as both a retail destination and community hub — a core lesson shaping the group’s future developments.

Etwatwa Crossing – Etwatwa, Gauteng

Etwatwa Crossing will be the first of the group’s developments to open in 2026 and is fully let and on track for its August launch.

Anchored by Shoprite and Boxer, phase one spans 18,000m², with a second phase already in planning. Developed by MPD in partnership with GMi and Longwalk Investments, the project reflects the growing importance of local participation in retail development.

To date, 70% of employment opportunities created at Etwatwa Crossing have been awarded to local community members, with 126 local subcontractors already involved on site.

Ntuzuma Mall – Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal

Ntuzuma Mall will be the fifth retail centre developed and funded within Exemplar and will bring formalised retail to one of Durban’s few remaining underserved areas.

Anchored by Shoprite and Boxer, the double-level mall will deliver 19,000m² of retail space, with more than 95% already let to national tenants. The centre is scheduled to open in March 2027.

As with all the group’s developments, a taxi rank will service commuters and provide convenient access for community members, while ample parking will cater for both vehicular and walk-in traffic — reinforcing the practical design considerations that continue to guide township retail strategies.

iTonka Square – Springs, Gauteng

Acquired by Exemplar in late 2025 (50%), iTonka Square is undergoing a full redevelopment and expansion that will enclose the mall and deliver 21,000m² of GLA to the Springs community.

The refurbishment includes enclosing the existing centre, introducing a new anchor tenant, and enhancing fashion, banking and food offerings. To limit the impact on existing tenants, the centre will continue trading throughout the refurbishment, which is scheduled for completion in October 2026.

“2025 has seen us ramp up our developments as we make a dent in our extensive pipeline across the country,” says McCormick.

“While we are working on these exciting new developments, we have also been focusing on a number of ‘small wins’ in our existing portfolio to ensure we maintain a world class standard of retail for both our tenants and our shoppers.”

During 2025, expansions and refurbishments were completed at Chris Hani Crossing in Vosloorus, Emoyeni Mall in Nelspruit, Kwagga Mall in Kwaggafontein and Modi Mall in Modimolle. These ranged from lighting and tiling upgrades to tenant relocations and expansions, reflecting the evolving role of township retail as community hubs centred on experience and accessibility.

“Creating access to quality retail remains our core focus and the pipeline of developments both currently under construction and those due to roll out in 2026 are assisting us in future-proofing what we love to do.

"But, and perhaps more importantly, we are actively developing community upliftment and development through the creation of long-term employment and business opportunities. Through our business model that holds our communities at its heart, we are assisting those South Africans that need it most.”