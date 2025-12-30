South Africa
Construction Section
    Investigation launched as Johannesburg mourns victims of building collapse

    A ministerial probe has been ordered after a building collapsed in Doornkop, Johannesburg, claiming three lives, including that of a child. Three more people were injured and taken to hospital, prompting Minister Dean Macpherson to call for urgent answers and accountability.
    30 Dec 2025
    30 Dec 2025
    Source: GroundUp. Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson.
    Source: GroundUp. Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson.

    “This is a deeply distressing incident. My thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and with all those who were injured as a result of this tragic collapse.

    “As the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, we are committed to accountability and to ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to strengthen safety and oversight across the construction sector, in order to protect both workers and the public.

    “We will respect due process and will co-operate fully with all regulatory bodies throughout the investigation. The safety of construction workers and the public remains our utmost priority. There will be a thorough investigation, and once all the facts have been established, appropriate action will be taken,” Macpherson said.

    According to the department, the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) has been requested to investigate the cause of the collapse, “identify any responsible parties, and recommend appropriate actions to prevent similar incidents in future”.

    “The Minister emphasised that the investigation will be thorough and transparent, and conducted with full co-operation with relevant regulatory authorities.

    “He reaffirmed that the safety of construction workers and the public remains the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s highest priority, and that appropriate action will be taken once all the facts have been established,” the department said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
