Cleaning up construction: 40 contractors banned by Public Works Department

Forty contractors have been blacklisted by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) from doing business with the department and its entities.

Source: @DeanMacpherson/X. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson.

The blacklisting spans from June 2024 to date.

Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson said this sends a clear signal that the department is serious about acting against non-performance and it means that these contractors are now prohibited from bidding for tenders or being awarded work by the department.

The Minister said this aligns with his vision of ensuring that the department is a professional and highly functional delivery unit, capable of providing high-quality economic infrastructure that will grow the economy and create jobs.

“The move to blacklist these non-performing contractors is exactly what we promised South Africans when I took office - that those who underperform or engage in corruption will be held accountable and removed from the system.

“The CIDB’s action to blacklist these contractors means we have put our words into action and are sending a clear message: the days of impunity are over... This is why we are turning over a new leaf by restoring accountability, cleaning up the industry, and ensuring public money delivers quality infrastructure on which communities can rely,” the Minister said.

The department is also refining its own processes to ensure that the blacklisting of non-performing companies happens more swiftly, and to recover money from contractors in order to safeguard public funds.

“Over the last year, we have worked to strengthen the department by filling key vacancies, introducing new accountability mechanisms, and tightening our procurement processes. These 40 blacklistings are proof that our reforms are working, but we are not done yet.

“We are expediting our work to clean up the department and its entities to ensure that we can play a key role in building a better country for all South Africans,” Macpherson said.