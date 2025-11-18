Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Welisizwe bridge handover marks a milestone in rural infrastructure development
On Tuesday, 18 November 2025, the Minister and Deputy Minister will be joined by the Executive Mayor of the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Vukile Mhlelembana and the Mayor of Umzimvubu Local Municipality, Zukiswa Ndevu.
“Through the Welisizwe Rural Bridge Programme, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure aims to construct 96 bridges in rural communities each year, working in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force to connect communities to schools, hospitals and other essential services,” the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said in a statement.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za