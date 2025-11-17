Hundreds of incomplete homes stand empty in KwaZulu-Natal housing project

Nine months after government officials promised to unblock a multi-million-rand housing project in northern KwaZulu-Natal where hundreds of houses stand vacant and in disrepair, there has been little progress.

In February, KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma promised during a media briefing to restart the Thubelethu housing project near Melmoth, which has cost R102m to date.

The project first started in July 2016. In total, it was supposed to provide several hundred homes. Some government documents say the project would have more than 500 houses, others say 700.

Provincial government documents show 166 houses were fully completed and handed to beneficiaries, 270 houses are without water, electricity, or basic fittings, and a further 430 houses have only been partially constructed. This is according to Riona Gokool, the DA’s spokesperson for human settlements in the province and a member of the provincial legislature.

Duma said in February that an additional R61m has been allocated to install bulk water services and R19m for other water infrastructure. “We have also invested millions towards the provision of electricity. The work has started,” he said.

Duma’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, did not respond to questions on the reasons for delays, details of expenditure, or the names of the contractors.

Infrastructure delays persist

National housing minister Thembi Simelane visited the site in April, together with Duma, who said during a media briefing that the main reason for the delay is that water and sanitation have not been installed, which is the responsibility of the local and district municipalities.

When the site was visited in early November, there did not appear to be any progress on water and sewerage infrastructure. Electricity poles have been installed, but there are still no cables or connections.

“I was hoping that when the houses were allocated, I would have one too because I’m a beneficiary,” Thubulethu resident Niphile Biyela said. “Many of my neighbours who applied with me have passed away.”

Gokool said the King Cetshwayo District Municipality and Mthonjaneni Local Municipality are “bottlenecks”, delaying water-, sewerage-, electricity- and road access.

Additional funding is also needed for the bulk water provision, including for retaining walls and a bigger reservoir, Gokool said. Because the built houses are vacant and vulnerable to vandalism and theft, contractors have not installed fittings.

King Cetshwayo District Municipality spokesperson Thami Shangase added that a contractor is installing the bulk water supply. R9.5m has been allocated for this. He did not respond when we asked for the name of the contractor.

Mthonjaneni municipal manager Ziphozenkosi Mthethwa saod that the municipality is ready to connect electricity once all the houses are completed. He added that the municipality is building a substation to ensure all residents in Thubalethu have access to electricity.

Tuso Zibula, spokesperson for the national department, at first agreed to help reporters with answering questions. However, he ended up referring them back to provincial department.

Published originally on GroundUp

© 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.