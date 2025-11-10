Massive R2bn development project, The Granger, breaks ground in Cape Town

Construction of The Granger officially kicked off on Thursday, 6 November 2025, with the launch of the landmark R2bn mixed-use development beside Cape Town’s DHL Stadium.

Source: Supplied. Artist's rendition.

The sod-turning ceremony marked the start of building on one of Green Point’s last major undeveloped sites.

“This is an exciting project that will transform this part of the city into a vibrant, connected precinct,” says Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth.

“My department worked hard to facilitate this transaction because it’s exactly the kind of development that brings Cape Town’s economic strategy to life, one that creates jobs, attracts investment, and supports small businesses.”

Powerhouse property partnership

The development, supported by the City of Cape Town, is a joint venture between two industry heavyweights - The Devmark Property Group, headed by executive chairman Hein Ehlers, and The Feenstra Group, led by Group chief executive officer Pieter Feenstra.

Together, they bring decades of combined experience across residential, commercial, and industrial property, marking one of the most significant private-sector collaborations in Cape Town’s recent development pipeline.

“Delivering a mixed-use development of this scale is rare and represents a significant milestone in South Africa. Its accessibility, high visibility, and convenient location, makes it ideally positioned to attract tenants and visitors while maximising the project’s overall impact,” says Feenstra.

“We’re excited to have concluded a funding transaction with RMB for this landmark project,” says Ehlers. The Granger will be a mix of hospitality, retail, and offices. Planned components include an international hotel group with 190 rooms, 200 apartments, 3,000m² of retail space and 14,000m² of P-Grade office space.

The DHL Stadium currently attracts around 1.2 million visitors annually, hosting major sporting events, concerts, and conferences. With The Granger adjacent, developers anticipate the project will act as an extension of the area’s existing activity, creating an integrated urban destination rather than a standalone site.

“Our goal is for this project to complement the stadium, while also standing proudly alongside it,” says Ehlers. “We’ve been intentional in our design approach, aiming to carry the energy of stadium events into a vibrant, year-round destination.”

Strategic urban transformation

The Granger’s prime location aligns with the city’s broader vision for urban growth and international tourism. City leaders, including Alderman James Vos, have championed initiatives to position Cape Town as a premier destination for global events, leveraging the city’s scenic beauty, cultural heritage, and world-class infrastructure.

"The stadium is already a major asset, but presently feels a bit isolated," says Feenstra. "By integrating hotels, retail, and office spaces, The Granger will transform the area, boost tourism, support local businesses, and provide unmatched convenience for visitors and residents. This combination of scale, and mixed-use functionality, will ultimately boost Cape Town’s profile on the global stage.”

Construction is expected to continue through 2027, with completion targeted for early 2028. In the coming months and years, progress will be marked by structural completion, interior fit-outs, and tenant handovers.

Ehlers and Feenstra agree that, once operational, The Granger will be “one of the largest and most transformative developments Cape Town has seen in recent years.”