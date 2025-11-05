Unlock your future: Solwazi Institute opens its doors to make accredited skills training accessible

A new force in accessible education has arrived to help tackle South Africa’s persistent skills and post-school education access challenges. Solwazi Institute has officially launched to make accredited learning opportunities available to all South Africans anywhere, anytime.

Currently operating through a flexible online learning model with personalised, human-centred support, Solwazi combines digital convenience with a commitment to guided, practical learning.

Solwazi Institute offers a range of accredited occupational qualifications, skills programmes, and short courses that equip learners with the practical, job-ready abilities demanded by today’s economy.

All programmes are accredited by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) ensuring every qualification is recognised, credible, and aligned with national occupational standards.

Solwazi Institute chairman, Matuma Letsoalo, leads the organisation’s mission to make accredited skills training accessible

“We are preparing our learners to thrive in a digitally connected world, where opportunity isn’t defined by location or circumstance,” says Solwazi Institute chairman, Matuma Letsoalo. “Every programme we offer, from occupational qualifications to short skills courses, is designed to unlock potential and create pathways to employment, entrepreneurship, and independence.”

Breaking down barriers to skills development

South Africa’s education system has long struggled with accessibility. For many young people, financial constraints, geographic distance, and high competition for limited university and college spaces have locked them out of the opportunity to gain practical skills.

Solwazi Institute eliminates many of these challenges by offering a flexible learning model. Learners save on accommodation, travel, and many material costs, while still accessing high-quality, structured education.

Our programmes are designed for flexibility so learners can study while working, caring for family, or building their future. Each course is assessed against workplace-readiness standards, ensuring that the skills gained translate directly into employability and entrepreneurship.

Accessible pathways for every learner

Solwazi Institute’s programmes are ideal for those who have completed Grade 12, including learners who may not have achieved satisfactory APS scores but still wish to acquire a recognised qualification.

By focusing on occupational and skills-based training, Solwazi Institute provides a bridge to employment, self-employment, and further study through nationally recognised credentials.

Not everyone has access to a university or TVET college, but everyone deserves a chance to learn. Solwazi Institute offers that chance and turns it into a pathway for real, sustainable careers.

Programmes now open for 2026 intake

Programmes include accredited qualifications in fields such as journalism, artificial intelligence, early childhood development, road transport management, and business administration with more to be announced in coming months.

Applications are now open for the January 2026 intake, offering learners flexible study options designed to build real-world, job-ready skills.

Early graduates from Solwazi’s pilot programmes have already gone on to establish successful careers in journalism, television broadcasting, and teaching abroad, demonstrating the institute’s commitment to equipping learners for tangible, real-world opportunities.

For more information or apply, visit www.solwaziinstitute.co.za.

Watch our launch video to learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncjR32Cl4M0



