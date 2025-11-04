Reddam House Durbanville unveils ambitious expansion

Construction has officially begun on a new facility at Reddam House Durbanville, designed to expand the school’s creative and academic offering while supporting a forward-thinking approach to education.

Source: Supplied. Artist's impression.

This R22m investment marks a bold step in the school’s continued growth and innovation. Designed by The Architectural Cubicle and constructed by Remey Construction (Pty) Ltd, the new building broke ground in October 2025 and is expected to be completed by June 2026.

Purpose-built to accommodate 150 students, the facility is shaped around the principles of immersive, experiential learning. It features an art studio, specialist spaces for dance and drama, two general classrooms, and a fully equipped music department comprising five individual music pods and two larger ensemble rooms.

Creativity meets collaboration

“These venues are designed to reflect the way students learn today,” says Barry Nieuwoudt, executive head of Reddam House Durbanville. “They support exploration, creativity and collaboration — giving students the space to engage deeply, think independently and express themselves beyond the limits of a traditional classroom.”

He continues, “Facilities like these foster critical skills such as imagination, problem-solving and innovative thinking, while also encouraging emotional intelligence and confidence. Whether students are performing, designing or presenting, they’re learning to communicate with impact — skills that benefit them across every subject and in life beyond school.”

Source: Supplied.

Spaces for performance

Drama and Public Speaking are core components of the curriculum at Reddam House Durbanville, compulsory until the end of Grade 9 and continued by many students through to matric. The new spaces will support these subjects at a higher level, offering professional-standard environments for performance, exhibitions and cultural events.

Nieuwoudt concludes, “This expansion reflects Reddam House Durbanville’s commitment to offering an education that is not only academically rigorous, but creative, contemporary and relevant. It aligns with the Inspired Education Group’s broader vision — evolving what education looks like to ensure every student is equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”