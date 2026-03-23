Op-ed: Why skills development providers are well placed to support neurodiverse learners

In South Africa, conversations about skills development tend to focus on access, quality and employability. But during Neurodiversity Awareness Week, it is worth asking a more fundamental question: Who are our current learning systems designed for? And who might they be leaving behind?

Lindiwe Bucibo - Learning specialist, facilitator and associate at Maccauvlei Learning Academy.

As a neurodivergent professional, facilitator and learner myself, I know just how deeply uncomfortable the answers to these questions can be.

I have experienced first-hand how rigid, highly structured education environments can unintentionally exclude capable individuals. Often, success is defined by the ability to memorise information, perform under time pressure, and demonstrate knowledge in a very specific way. But intelligence is far broader than that. It includes not only cognitive ability, but also emotional intelligence, practical capability, decision-making and interpersonal skills.

Up to one in five people are neurodivergent. We cannot ignore the needs of 20% of our population.

This is where the Skills Development Provider (SDP) model offers something different and, I believe, something powerful.

A different way of learning

One of the most important distinctions between traditional education and the SDP space lies in how learning is delivered and assessed.

In many academic environments, the focus is heavily weighted towards theory and examinations. In contrast, occupational and outcomes-based learning takes a more holistic view. It considers not only what a person knows, but how they apply that knowledge, how they behave, how they engage with others, and how they make decisions.

I often describe this as a “head, heart and hands” approach to learning. It is not just about understanding concepts, but about developing the full competence of the individual.

For neurodiverse learners, this can make all the difference.

Not everyone processes information in the same way. Some learners are highly visual, others auditory, others learn best through doing. Some need more time to engage with content, while others may struggle in environments that are overly rigid or time-bound. This does not mean they lack intelligence. It simply means their learning style is different.

The SDP model, by its nature, allows for greater flexibility. Smaller class sizes, interactive facilitation and practical application create space for different types of learners to engage meaningfully. Assessment methods are also more varied. Instead of relying solely on written exams, learners may also demonstrate competence through presentations, practical tasks, recorded submissions or workplace-based evidence.

I don’t like to refer to these as accommodations. They are simply better ways of recognising ability.

I had a learner who didn’t know she was neurodivergent, which is not unusual. All she knew was that she could not function well in a classroom environment because of the noise levels, even when someone was laughing and coughing. This was essentially a debilitating case of auditory hypersensitivity which is common in people on the autism spectrum. Up to 70% of people with autism have some form of auditory sensitivity.

I suggested she join the class online, but our online sessions are still blended and one can still hear what is going on in the physical classroom – and she still couldn’t stand the sounds. I decided to approach the situation differently, I shared the content with her directly, she did a lot self-study and she would call me to have private sessions where I could expand on the content and discuss any questions she had.

When she came in to write the exam, we gave her a private space to write – apart from the rest of the learners. The nice thing about the flexibility in our structure, and the smaller classroom sizes, is that we are able to give one-on-one attention when needed.

Flexibility as inclusion

Flexibility is often spoken about as a convenience. In the context of neurodiversity, it is something more. It is a form of inclusion.

In my own learning journey, flexibility has been critical. Like many professionals, I have had to balance work, family and ongoing study. Traditional models, which require full-time attendance and rigid timelines, would not have worked for me. But through non-traditional, outcomes-based programmes, I have been able to continue learning over time, pausing when necessary and resuming without losing progress.

This is particularly important for neurodiverse learners, who may need to engage with learning at their own pace.

At Maccauvlei Learning Academy, I have seen how this flexibility creates a sense of belonging. Learners are not forced into a single mould. They are gradually introduced, supported and encouraged to engage in ways that feel manageable to them. For some, this means speaking up in group discussions. For others, it may mean demonstrating their understanding through practical work or reflection.

The result is a learning environment that is not only inclusive, but enabling.

The role of the facilitator

While structure and design are important, the role of the facilitator cannot be overlooked.

Facilitators shape the learning experience in real time. They decide how content is delivered, how learners are engaged, and how different needs are accommodated. For neurodiverse facilitators, this often comes with a heightened awareness of difference.

In my own classroom, I am open about my neurodiversity. I do this because I have seen how powerful it can be for learners, many of whom only recognise their own differences later in life, to understand that there is nothing “wrong” with how they think or learn.

I have worked with adult learners in industries like mining who only discovered much later that they were, for example, dyslexic. In traditional schooling, this may have been seen as a limitation. In a workplace learning environment, however, these same individuals often demonstrate creativity, innovation and problem-solving ability.

As facilitators, our role is to recognise and unlock that potential, not to measure learners against a single standard.

Designing for real life

One of the criticisms often levelled at traditional education is that it prepares people to pass exams, but not necessarily to navigate the complexities of the workplace.

Outcomes-based learning, by contrast, is designed with real life in mind. It develops not only knowledge, but also mindset, behaviour and the ability to apply learning in practical contexts.

This is something I have seen even in my own home. In a recent discussion with my husband, who comes from a more traditional academic background, we reflected on how different our learning experiences have been. While theoretical knowledge is important, it is the ability to apply that knowledge, to think critically, make decisions, adapt, that ultimately shapes how we function in the world.

This is where the SDP model holds significant value. It prepares individuals not just for assessment, but for life.

A system worth recognising

South Africa has made important strides in recognising diversity and promoting inclusion. But for this to be meaningful, it must be reflected in our education and training systems.

Neurodiversity challenges us to rethink long-held assumptions about intelligence, ability and success. It asks us to consider whether our systems are truly designed for the people they serve.

The SDP space, with its flexibility, its holistic approach and its emphasis on applied competence, offers a model that is already moving in the right direction.

The opportunity now is to build on it.

Because when we create learning environments that accommodate different ways of thinking, we don’t only support neurodiverse learners. We create systems that are more inclusive, more effective and ultimately more reflective of the diverse society we live in.

To find out more about how Maccauvlei Learning Academy can help you, give us a call on 011 439 3930 or send us an email at az.oc.ielvuaccam@ofni.



