    Kumba Iron Ore champions inclusivity with donation to neurodiverse learners

    Kumba Iron Ore’s Women in Mining (WiM) recently donated office supplies and hygiene products to Sprout Academy, an assisted learning centre for special needs children in Kathu.
    7 Jan 2026
    Kumba Iron Ore’s Women in Mining (WiM) donated supplies to Sprout Academy, an assisted learning centre for special needs children in Kathu. Image supplied.
    Established in 2022, the academy provides tailored community-based support for the 33 neurodiverse learners currently enrolled at the organisation, fostering an environment conducive to development through specialised learning.

    Magdali Burger, a plant services section manager at Kumba Iron Ore and a WiM member, hopes to dismantle stereotypes about people with disabilities.

    “Over one billion people worldwide live with a disability,” says Burger.

    “It is important to continue raising awareness and educating communities about people living with disabilities in order to break stereotypes and promote inclusivity.

    “Being able to extend one of our core organisational values of care and respect towards the learners and staff at Sprout Academy is something we are proud of as Women in Mining,” adds Burger.

    “We hope that our gesture will benefit the learners and contribute to the success of the academy.”

    A welcome donation

    The Sprout Academy management explained that the supplies are a welcome donation.

    “WiM’s donation has helped our school in various ways,” said the academy.

    “From helping learners who come from less privileged households, to bolstering our classroom and office essentials such as toilet paper and stationery.”

    “Our school relies solely on school fees to cover daily running costs, and for the most part, those fees go into paying salaries.

    “Therefore, the ability for our school to budget for these other essentials is not always possible.

    ​“We want to thank WiM and Kumba Iron Ore for their generous contribution to our school, and we hope that this will be the beginning of a long, fruitful, and sustainable partnership.”

    Read more: CSI, philanthropy, education, donations, special needs, school supplies, Kumba Iron Ore, special needs education, women in mining, special needs schools, WIM, neurodiversity
