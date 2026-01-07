South Africa
Construction Skills Development
    Search jobs

    From chalkboard to construction sites: Angel Mokgokolo is building South Africa’s STEM future

    Angel Mokgokolo’s journey began in a foundation-phase classroom, equipped with curiosity and a piece of chalk. There, she first noticed the disconnect between abstract science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) concepts in textbooks and the engineering projects reshaping Africa.
    7 Jan 2026
    7 Jan 2026
    Source: Supplied / Angel Mokgokolo. Angel Mokgokolo, a third-year education student, founded Maukq & Company to bridge South African classrooms with real-world engineering. By converting mining rehabilitation and water projects into CAPS-aligned "living lessons," she equips Grade 7-9 learners with practical STEM resources.

    As a third-year education student, she founded Maukq & Company – an industry-education partnership reimagining how South Africa bridges the gap between what’s taught and what’s built.

    “It was always about connecting what’s taught with what’s built,” Mokgokolo reflected. “I realised in the classroom that learners are exposed to concepts like energy, water systems, and land rehabilitation, but there simply aren’t enough supporting resources to make them real. That’s how Maukq was born,” she said.

