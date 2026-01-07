Trending
From chalkboard to construction sites: Angel Mokgokolo is building South Africa’s STEM future
As a third-year education student, she founded Maukq & Company – an industry-education partnership reimagining how South Africa bridges the gap between what’s taught and what’s built.
“It was always about connecting what’s taught with what’s built,” Mokgokolo reflected. “I realised in the classroom that learners are exposed to concepts like energy, water systems, and land rehabilitation, but there simply aren’t enough supporting resources to make them real. That’s how Maukq was born,” she said.
Source: Daily Maverick
