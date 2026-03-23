UJ's inaugural Neurodiversity Career Fair to spotlight emerging talents

The inaugural Neurodiversity Career Fair, hosted by the Centre for Neurodiversity at the University of Johannesburg, in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Education, Paul & Humile Mashatile Foundation, and the Fathers of Children with Neurodiversity, will take place at Imbizo Hall, UJ Soweto Campus, on Saturday, 28 March 2026 from 9am - 4pm.

The event marks a landmark shift in how career development for neurodivergent individuals is approached in South Africa. Unlike traditional disability-focused career exhibitions that often emphasise accommodation and limitations, the Neurodiversity Career Fair adopts an asset-based model that celebrates talent, competence, and innovation.

A first-of-its-kind, asset-based career fair

The fair brings together 22 schools, the majority of which are special schools, to showcase their abilities and creativity, including Visual Arts, handcrafted products, Stem and robotics projects, woodworking, needlework, live performances, and entrepreneurial ventures. A panel of seven judges will recognise excellence in each category.

With over 1,000 registered attendees spanning corporates, academia, health professionals, educators, NGOs, NPOs, and parents, this event creates a powerful platform to connect neurodivergent individuals with real career, entrepreneurial, further education, and psychosocial support opportunities.

The 25 participating NGOs and NPOs represent a broad spectrum of support organisations. Academic representation is equally robust, with local universities including Sol Plaatje University, the University of South Africa (Unisa), the University of Pretoria (UP), and the University of Limpopo, alongside international institutions such as Michigan State University, Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Warwick. The Career Industry Council of Australia will also accompany us in this journey.

The fair will be inaugurated by Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi, vice chancellor and principal, accompanied by the executive dean of the Faculty of Education, Professor Nadine Petersen at 10am, marking what organisers describe as “a historic moment in inclusive career development in South Africa”.

Bridging the transition from school to work

The fair aims to strengthen the transition pathways from home to school, from school to higher education, and ultimately to meaningful employment or neuro-entrepreneurship.

Corporate partners, higher education institutions, skills development organisations, and government departments have confirmed their attendance to engage directly with learners — not as beneficiaries of support, but as emerging talent ready to contribute to the marketplace.

Participating schools include special schools, mainstream schools, full-service schools, and skills centres from districts across Gauteng.

Fundraising for mobile outreach services

A portion of funds raised will support the acquisition and/or re-modelling of a Mobile Educational and Therapeutic Services Bus, extending career counselling, psychological assessment, and therapeutic interventions to underserved schools and communities across South Africa and the SADC region.

Event details: Neurodiversity Career Fair 2026 • Saturday, 28 March 2026 • 9am - 4pm • Imbizo Hall, UJ Soweto Campus.