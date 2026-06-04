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    Phunya Tsela Career Expo returns to Northern Cape this June

    The Phunya Tsela Career Expo will return to the John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) District on 24–25 June 2026, and will be hosted at the Thabo Moorosi Multipurpose Centre in Kuruman.
    4 Jun 2026
    4 Jun 2026
    Supplied image
    Supplied image

    A flagship initiative of the Kasi Career Expo (KCE), the programme will once again engage more than 4,000 Grade 12 learners from across the JTG District through exhibitions, career guidance sessions, bursary and study support, entrepreneurship awareness, Stem-focused activations, digital learning opportunities and access to post-school pathways.

    It is also expected to attract educators, exhibitors, industry leaders, training institutions, government representatives and development partners from across the Northern Cape and beyond.

    Since the launch of the Phunya Tsela programme in 2022, in partnership with the John Taolo Gaetsewe Developmental Trust and Assmang Khumani Mine, the initiative has grown into a collaborative forum bringing together mining houses, government departments, educational institutions, Setas, development agencies and community stakeholders around a shared commitment to youth empowerment and human capital development in the Northern Cape.

    Over the past decade, KCE has expanded beyond a traditional exhibition format into a year-round development platform focused on learner empowerment, stakeholder collaboration, teacher support initiatives, industry participation and sustainable education outcomes.

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