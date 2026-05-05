10 AI-proof careers... and what they pay

If you've ever been told you ask too many questions, challenge assumptions, or can't help but think about how things could work better, that's not a problem. That's a skill set.

Capabilities like these, and more, are at the heart of design thinking - a human-centred approach to problem-solving that starts with understanding the people affected by a problem, reframing the challenge in light of what you learn, and testing ideas before committing to scale.

Here are 10 roles where it will actually pay off. (All salary figures reflect the South African market.)

Product manager: You're the person who figures out what should get built, for whom, and why. That means talking to users, making sense of what you hear, and convincing people with very different priorities to move in the same direction. The skill that matters most isn't technical. It's being able to define the right problem before anyone starts building. The global product management market is expected to grow at nearly 9.4% annually through to 2034. Based on available market data, salaries range from around R300,000 per year at entry level to R1,000,000 or more at senior level. UX / service designer: Ever used an app that just made sense, or a service that felt like it was designed with you in mind? That's the work of a UX or service designer. You research how people experience systems, then redesign them from the ground up, prototyping, testing with real users, and refining until something clicks. UX designers are among the 15 fastest-growing roles globally, driven by the need for people who can create intuitive experiences as more organisations go digital. Reported salaries sit at around R299,364 per year on average, though figures vary widely across sectors.

Innovation consultant: Organisations bring you in when they know they're stuck but can't quite see why. Your job is to ask the uncomfortable questions, challenge assumptions, and bring different people into the same conversation. The organisations that need you most are often the ones most convinced they already know the answer. Your job is to help them see past that. Market data points to salaries in the range of R542,712 at entry level, rising to around R766,549 on average, and R888,810 at senior level. Strategy consultant: When the picture isn't clear, organisations need someone who can make sense of complex information, align competing perspectives, and think across systems. What this role really demands is the ability to bring very different views into productive conversation and help people move forward anyway. Salary ranges vary widely, with available data suggesting figures from R515,500 to over R1,250,000 depending on experience, firm type, and location. Social impact designer / programme designer: These are the people building interventions for the hardest challenges: healthcare, education, and community development. The work starts with deep research into lived experience, not assumptions, and involves co-designing with communities and adapting as you learn. If you want your career to mean something beyond a pay cheque, this is a role worth exploring. Compensation reflects the diversity of the sector, from under-resourced community organisations to well-funded development agencies and private impact consultancies, where the size of the budget behind the work often has more bearing on pay than seniority does.

Policy designer / civic innovation specialist: Policy shapes lives, but it's often designed without the input of the people on the receiving end. Policy designers reframe complex challenges as human problems worth solving, bringing in diverse voices, asking better questions, and piloting ideas before scaling. If you care about how systems affect real people, this is where that instinct becomes a career. Pay is closely tied to where the role sits, with government positions tending to offer more structured packages, while roles in civic innovation and development organisations vary considerably. Design strategist: You sit between user insight and business direction, synthesising research, spotting opportunities, and shaping roadmaps that connect what users need to what an organisation is trying to achieve. The ability to turn messy data into clear direction is what sets people apart in this role. Based on available data, median total pay sits at approximately R1,100,000 per year, though ranges vary depending on organisation and sector. People and culture lead: You design the experiences that make people want to join an organisation, stay, and grow. That means understanding what employees actually need, not just what the org chart says they need, and building programmes that adapt based on honest feedback. If you're the person who always notices how a room feels and what's not being said, this role is for you. The going rate varies, with reported figures for HR managers typically sitting around R1,058,125 per year.

AI product strategist: AI is moving fast, but the people shaping it still need sharp sense-making and the confidence to make decisions under uncertainty: What problem does this actually solve? Who benefits? What are the risks? AI product strategists make sure AI products are built and deployed in ways that are useful, ethical, and grounded in real user needs. By 2030, only 33% of tasks will be performed predominantly by humans alone, down from 47% today, which makes the people who can shape AI responsibly and strategically increasingly valuable. Reported salary ranges sit between approximately R965,000 and R1,100,000 per year. Entrepreneur / founder: Every venture usually starts with a question no one else is asking. The founders who build something that lasts are the ones who can see clearly when others see chaos, test assumptions cheaply, and learn fast before going all in. If you've got an idea you can't stop thinking about, the skills in this list are exactly the ones you need to do something about it. Founder earnings vary too widely to benchmark meaningfully, shaped far more by the stage, sector, and funding of the venture than by experience level alone.

"We're seeing roles across every sector ask for the same thing, just in different language. They want people who can sit with a messy problem, understand those affected by it, and move forward without waiting for certainty," says Gadija Petersen, programme lead at the Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika at the University of Cape Town.

"That's not a design skill. That's a human skill that designers have been practising for decades."

So where do you start?

These skills don't live behind a design degree. They develop through practice.

"The AI conversation has made these skills more urgent, not less. The more we automate, the more valuable the people who can ask the right questions become," notes Petersen.

"A single day spent working on a real challenge with people from different backgrounds can shift how someone approaches complexity," she adds. "What matters is not prior design experience, but the willingness to stay curious, sit with uncertainty, and keep learning."

And the stakes are real: "AI can process information faster than any human. What it can't do is decide what problem is worth solving in the first place. The young people who learn to do that well, and to do it with other people in mind, will be indispensable in ways that are very hard to automate."