Why emotional intelligence is key to early childhood development

For years, academic achievement and intelligence have been viewed as the primary indicators of a child's future success. Increasingly, however, research and experience in early childhood development suggest that emotional wellbeing plays an equally important — if not greater — role in shaping lifelong learning and development.

Source: Supplied | Theresa Micheal, CEO, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani

In simple terms, happy children learn better.

Across South Africa, many young children arrive at school carrying burdens far heavier than their school bags. Poverty, violence, instability, neglect, hunger, and emotional trauma affect not only a child's wellbeing but also their ability to learn. When a child feels unsafe, unseen, or anxious, the brain shifts into survival mode. In this state, higher-order thinking, concentration, memory retention, language development, and problem-solving become significantly more difficult.

On the other hand, children who feel loved, confident, emotionally secure, and connected are far more likely to engage, participate, explore, and take risks in learning. They develop resilience. They communicate more effectively. They collaborate better with peers and teachers. Most importantly, they build the internal confidence required to tackle academic challenges.

What the data shows

At Afrika Tikkun Bambanani, this relationship between emotional wellbeing and academic success is no longer just theory, it is measurable reality.

Over the past five years, the Bambanani Online Assessment Centre has tracked the development of more than 75,000 children across over 800 ECD centres throughout South Africa. The assessments monitor eight key developmental and learning areas, including language, mathematics, cognitive development, motor skills, and social-emotional development.

The findings have been both powerful and consistent.

Children who score highly in social and emotional development almost always perform better in literacy, comprehension, numeracy, classroom participation, and school readiness. These children transition more successfully into Grade 1 and adapt better to formal schooling environments. They are more confident to ask questions, better able to regulate their emotions, more willing to engage in learning tasks, and less likely to withdraw or display disruptive behaviour.

In many cases, emotional intelligence has proven to be a stronger predictor of long-term success than early academic ability alone.

Rethinking early childhood education

This should fundamentally change how we think about education.

A child who can memorise numbers but cannot manage frustration may struggle to cope when learning becomes difficult. A child who can read fluently but lacks empathy, resilience, or confidence may battle socially and emotionally in later years. Conversely, a child with strong emotional intelligence often develops the perseverance and adaptability needed to overcome academic gaps over time.

The future workforce will not only require intelligence. It will require collaboration, emotional regulation, creativity, communication, empathy, leadership, and problem-solving, all skills deeply rooted in emotional development.

Yet many schools and early childhood programmes still prioritise worksheets over wellbeing.

Children are pushed to perform academically before they have developed the emotional foundations necessary for healthy learning. We often ask young children to sit still, memorise, and perform, while neglecting the very skills that allow the brain to thrive: confidence, belonging, curiosity, connection, and joy.

Building stronger foundations for learning

Neuroscience confirms what many teachers have always known instinctively: relationships shape the brain.

When children feel emotionally safe, neural pathways linked to learning strengthen. Play based learning, storytelling, music, movement, affection, and positive interaction stimulate cognitive growth. Emotional wellbeing is not separate from academic learning; it is the foundation of it.

This is particularly important in South Africa, where many children face adversity from a very young age. Early childhood development cannot focus only on literacy and numeracy outcomes. It must intentionally nurture emotional resilience, self-worth, kindness, empathy, and confidence.

The most successful classrooms are often not the quietest or the most rigid. They are the ones filled with warmth, encouragement, laughter, belonging, and emotionally responsive adults.

Teachers who build children emotionally are building brains.

Parents who affirm their children are shaping future learning.

Communities that invest in emotional wellbeing are investing in educational success.

Perhaps it is time we stop asking only, "How clever is this child?" and begin asking a far more important question:

"How does this child feel about themselves?"

Because children who believe they matter are far more likely to believe they can succeed.

And when children feel safe, valued, and emotionally strong, they do not only thrive socially, they thrive cognitively, academically, and for life.