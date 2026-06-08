Inaugural Future of Work and Business Conference kicks off this week

Communications and Digital Technologies Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele will this week deliver a keynote address at the 1st Annual Future of Work and Business Conference taking place at Freedom Park in Pretoria on Wednesday.

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The conference - organised by Enterprise Capital in association with the Tshwane University of Technology's Institute for the Future of Work (IFOW) and the Wholesale and Retail Seta - is aimed at mobilising government, industry, funding and innovation partners to unlock meaningful economic opportunities through prioritising and profiling future-fit skills and technology innovation, in line with labour and business demands amid rapid advances in technology reshaping industries.

The conference will deliberate on a vibrant, diverse and globally competitive business and labour environment that harnesses the full economic and human potential of South Africans, particularly young people, helping them take advantage of emergent opportunities brought about by various trends occurring within the global business and labour markets.

Evolving world of business

The world of work and business is rapidly changing, driven by technology and artificial intelligence, economic and geopolitical shifts, environmental and demographic factors.

These trends are significantly reshaping the future of work, transforming the global labour market by displacing certain jobs, while simultaneously creating new ones. These trends have necessitated a relook at the future of work and ways of doing business.

Overall conference convener, Siyabonga Magadla, says innovation and technology are no longer optional, as they are essential drivers of competitiveness, productivity, and long-term success.

“We must accept that we live in an era of massive innovation, big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, coding, robotics and digital services. We can no longer afford to just be mere consumers of the technology. Africans must play an active role in building and governing technology.

“We must also understand and unpack the moral dilemmas and obligations that come with accessing and using these technologies,” he said.

Digital opportunities

The conference seeks to further profile opportunities in AI and technology innovation; digital skills and the digital economy; enterprise digital innovation; funding for innovation, and cybersecurity and cloud computing

The conference, which takes place in June, coincides with Youth Month and as such, will be attended by youth representing various categories, including youth in and out of school, youth with disabilities, entrepreneurs, as well as workers.

Over the two days, the conference will attract over 500 delegates.

Among other participants will be government officials, representatives of business, labour, Tvet colleges, as well as Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas).

The two-day conference is positioned to emerge with tangible and actionable strategies towards the accelerated adoption of technology innovation and digital solutions towards increased economic growth and job creation.