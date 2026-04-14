How to prepare today's students for tomorrow's hybrid careers

The world of work is changing fast. Careers no longer sit neatly within a single industry, city, or even country; they span disciplines, time zones, technologies, and cultures. If education is to prepare learners for this reality, it must shift from a narrow focus on content delivery to building the foundational skills that future careers demand.

Supplied image: Shaun Fuchs, Founder of Centennial Schools

Because the truth is this: many of tomorrow’s roles are not entirely new, they are hybrids. An AI prompt engineer, for example, sits at the intersection of language, logic, and technology, translating human intent into instructions machines can understand. Climate and sustainability specialists blend science with economics, policy, and design to solve complex environmental challenges. Meanwhile, digital health and bioinformatics specialists combine biology, data science, and technology to drive more personalised, data-driven healthcare.

These roles may differ in function, but they share a common thread. Each demands strong foundational skills. Not just technical knowledge, but also the ability to think critically, communicate clearly, and apply learning across contexts.

This is where education must evolve.

Prioritising literacy and communication

To prepare learners for this world of work, schools must prioritise advanced literacy and communication from the earliest years. The ability to read for meaning, articulate ideas, and engage with complex information underpins all future learning yet, in South Africa, 81% of Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning. This is not just a literacy crisis; it is a future skills crisis.

Education must also shift towards critical thinking and evaluation. In a world shaped by AI and big data, learners must learn to question information, assess bias, and make informed decisions. Memorisation alone is no longer enough; understanding and application are what matter.

Equally important is building data literacy and systems thinking. Whether analysing climate patterns or working with patient data, future careers require the ability to interpret information, identify patterns, and understand how different systems connect with and influence one another.

At the same time, schools must embed digital and AI literacy as core competencies. Rather than replacing traditional learning with technology, this is about teaching learners how to use digital tools responsibly, ethically, and effectively. Knowing how to engage with AI, and when to question it, will be as important as knowing how to use a calculator was 30 years ago.

Human-centricity

But technical skills alone are insufficient. Education must intentionally cultivate human-centred capabilities such as empathy and collaboration. As technology becomes more integrated into daily life, the distinctly human skills, understanding context, building relationships, and making values-based decisions, will become even more valuable.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 reinforces this shift, highlighting analytical thinking, creativity, resilience, and technological literacy as essential for the future workforce. It also points to a growing need for lifelong learning, as nearly 60% of workers will require upskilling by 2030.

If education is to meet this moment, it must move beyond a one-size-fits-all model.

Preparing learners for global careers is not about predicting specific jobs. It is about equipping them with the skills to adapt, learn, and lead, no matter how the world of work continues to evolve.