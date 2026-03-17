4 educational priorities to prepare future-ready African youth

Today’s young people are navigating a world that is changing fast. From advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology to the impacts of climate change and global politics, they’re preparing not just to face uncertainty – but to shape what comes next.

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How effectively they do this will depend in part on their education, which has a crucial role in equipping students with the skills, knowledge and behaviours to thrive in the future.

Education is always evolving, but at this time of profound global change, we must keep asking ourselves if it is keeping pace.

That’s what prompted the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment to undertake a large-scale research study with over 3,000 teachers and almost 4,000 students across 150 countries, including in Africa, to find out how they are experiencing education today.

Several priorities emerged in the Preparing Learners to Thrive in a Changing World study, highlighting a high degree of common thinking among students and teachers globally about where more action is needed in education to help students be ‘future-ready’.

1. Subject knowledge should be valued more in the AI era – not less

In an age where AI can deliver information within seconds, attitudes to the importance of subject knowledge are shifting.

When presented with a list of skills categories, knowledge and values, both teachers (81%) and students (73%) considered subject knowledge to be critical for students’ next step in education, but subject knowledge was the least selected option by both teachers and students when considering what is important for life beyond education.

This suggests that subject knowledge is often seen as a short-term asset for passing exams or progressing to higher education, rather than a lifelong asset. However, AI is not a shortcut to knowledge – and a solid foundation of subject knowledge is critical in helping students spot misinformation and use AI effectively.

To thrive, students need future-ready competencies such as adaptability and critical thinking – and here, subject knowledge and skills go hand in hand. We need to help students see that subject knowledge is something concrete they will draw on in the future, enabling them to assess information critically and make informed decisions.

2. Help students develop stronger self-management skills

Developing self-management skills – such as the ability to focus, prioritise tasks and regulate behaviour – emerged as a critical factor in helping students prepare for the future and adapt to changes in how we live and work. These skills can also solve some of the challenges created by digital technology, helping students to set boundaries for device use.

While technology is embraced as a benefit to both teaching and learning, 70% of teachers said digital distraction and reduced attention span are challenges that technology creates in preparing students for the future.

Students also voiced concerns about how their use of technology might affect them, with 66% worrying that they get distracted easily and 59% worrying about excessive screen time.

In Africa, the situation is complicated by inconsistent digital access. Many students are limited in opportunities to use technology to support learning, while those who have access, particularly via personal mobile devices, face the same struggle with distraction, such as access to social media, that students across the world are grappling with.

It’s clear that students would benefit from having more opportunities to practise self-management in school, not only to strengthen their focus but also to build resilience and help them deal with stress and anxiety. If students feel better able to manage themselves today, we are empowering them to manage new situations in the future.

3. Create safe and structured places to practise communication skills

Technology has transformed how we communicate with each other, yet the need to communicate effectively in person is not diminished. The research found that both teachers and students view communication skills, including social skills and empathy, as critical for future success.

However, the research also showed that concerns about getting communication wrong – which can be amplified in online spaces – are holding students back, with 61% of teachers saying fear of judgment is a challenge in helping students develop their interpersonal skills.

Interviews with students also revealed that they may avoid disagreement due to fear of social repercussions, such as being the ‘lone voice’ or facing social judgment.

Schools can help students overcome these fears by creating a safe environment where they can develop their communication skills and build meaningful relationships. Africa's multilingual and diverse cultural contexts offer unique opportunities for developing communication skills.

Many African educational traditions emphasise oral communication, storytelling, and collective knowledge sharing, which support the development of communication skills in a context that students can relate to.

The tradition of active participation in African oral storytelling engages the audience, inviting them to ask questions, interact, and share their thoughts.

By incorporating African oral storytelling traditions into the curriculum, educators can create more inclusive, engaging and culturally relevant learning environments and help students develop key skills in listening, critical thinking and empathy.

4. Help students recognise when and how they are developing vital skills

With so much change in the world, it is perhaps not surprising that the research revealed students feel underprepared for the future. Only 48% of students feel prepared for their next step in education, and 45% for their future beyond it.

We also asked teachers to reflect on how well prepared they feel their students are for their futures. 67% feel students are well prepared for their next step in education, and 59% say students are well prepared for life after education.

These findings have profound implications for workforce development across Africa, where youth unemployment remains high despite growing economies. If students don't recognise their own readiness, they may not pursue opportunities they're actually qualified for.

The underestimation may arise because students do not always see the skills they are developing alongside subject knowledge, nor do they understand how their school experiences can translate into future success.

To counter this, educators need to signpost students through their learning so they recognise the skills they are developing and understand how these skills may serve them in the future. This will give them a stronger belief that they are prepared for the future and empower them to shape it.

Measuring impact: focusing on outcomes

With just under five years remaining to realise the 2030 education targets set by the United Nations, it is crucial that investments in education directly impact the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4.

Learning quality remains a major concern, and most countries are off track to meet education targets for access, completion and learning outcomes. In sub-Saharan Africa, upper-secondary school completion rates are hovering at 28.9%, far from the targets identified in 2015.

Many African education systems face resource constraints, making every investment count. The move from measuring inputs to focusing on outcomes is key to accelerating progress.

Initiatives like the HP Cambridge Partnership for Education EdTech Fellowship also provide a space for policymakers to strengthen the skills, knowledge and network needed to drive digital transformation in education systems.

The future of African education depends on embracing both the challenges and the unique opportunities presented by technology, evolving skill sets, and the continent’s rich cultural diversity. Accelerating digital education is vital in Africa, but at the same time, educators must help students develop the skills and knowledge to use technology wisely.

By prioritising subject knowledge as well as skills development, strengthening self-management and communication skills, and helping young people to recognise all the ways in which they are prepared, educators can help empower them to thrive in a rapidly changing world.