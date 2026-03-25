AI redefines music and sparks a creative revolution

The use of artificial intelligence in music production has been one of the most contentious topics in music circles over the past few months.

Photo by Rosen Genov via www.pexels.com

New platforms have mushroomed almost overnight, making it possible for anyone, with a simple prompt and a subscription, to generate a song that sounds remarkably polished.

To many artists, this feels like an existential threat. If anyone can create a song with AI, what happens to the art of making music?

It’s a fair question. But I think the panic might be missing the bigger picture.

The song that sparked debate

In South Africa’s dance music community, the debate reached boiling point following the viral success of Suka! by Rea Gopane.

The track has become one of the most talked-about songs in the urban music ecosystem, not just because of its sound, but because it is widely recognised as the first major AI-generated Amapiano hit.

Since its release on 5 December 2025, the numbers have been impossible to ignore.

Spotify: roughly 13.7 million total streams



Peak streams during Top 200 run: over 4 million



Monthly listeners: hovering around 700,000



Apple Music South Africa: peaked at #10



Shazam South Africa: peaked at #38



YouTube Trending SA: peaked at #53

The song reached 1.2 million streams within six weeks, largely driven by social media discovery on platforms like TikTok and X.

Even more interesting is the regional reach. Beyond South Africa, the track also charted in Botswana (#51), Mozambique (#58), and Eswatini (#73) on Apple Music.

At the time of writing, it’s still pulling roughly 163,000 daily streams on Spotify.

In other words, this isn’t just a novelty record anymore. It’s a real hit.

The “mechanical” criticism

Not everyone is celebrating.

Online sentiment around the song has been split almost perfectly 50/50. Many listeners praise the production quality and the catchy groove, but others argue that the vocals feel “mechanical” and lack the soulful human texture that defines classic Amapiano.

This is where the conversation becomes philosophical.

Because what people are really debating is not the song, it’s the idea of AI making music.

The truth: Nobody is a “blue blood” artist

Here’s my honest hot take. Nobody is a “blue blood” artist.

A lot of musicians like to imagine that music creation is some sacred process reserved only for a chosen few. But if we’re being honest, the modern music industry has always been shaped by technology and chance.

Today’s producers rely heavily on Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) to program beats, correct vocals, and structure songs. The computer already plays a huge role in how music is made.

So when artists complain about AI, what they’re really saying is this: “I spent years learning how to use this technology and now a new technology makes it easier.”

But that’s how progress works.

Over the years, I’ve interviewed countless artists through my work at TheJournalistDJ.Com. Some of them are unbelievably talented but never land a hit. Others admit openly that their biggest songs came from playing around in the studio and getting lucky.

That’s show business. It’s unpredictable and often unfair.

Talent matters, yes. But so does timing, luck, and cultural momentum.

Every generation complains about new tools

This whole debate reminds me of an argument I heard when I was learning to drive.

Some people insisted that if you couldn’t drive a manual car, you weren’t a “real driver.” Automatic cars, they said, were cheating. Of course, that sounds ridiculous today.

The same thing happened in DJ culture. When CDJs started replacing vinyl, older DJs complained that the new generation “couldn’t really DJ.” Yet here we are, dance music is bigger than it has ever been.

The tools changed. The culture survived.

If people love the song, what else matters?

Take the case of “Suka!”

The track didn’t blow up because of some AI conspiracy or industry manipulation. It spread organically because people enjoyed it. Most listeners don’t even know it’s AI-generated and frankly, they don’t care.

They care about how the music makes them feel. And in dance music especially, that feeling is everything.

AI might actually solve old industry problems

Ironically, AI could fix some of the biggest frustrations inside the dance music ecosystem.

For years there have been tensions between vocalists and beatmakers. Vocalists complain that producers sit on songs for years without releasing them. Producers complain that vocalists are difficult and overly dramatic.

AI changes that dynamic entirely.

A vocalist can now generate a beat. A producer can generate vocals. Suddenly collaboration becomes a choice, not a dependency.

And collaborations are always better when people work together because they want to, not because they have to.

Technology has always empowered creators

When you zoom out, this pattern isn’t unique to music. Technology has repeatedly stepped in to remove friction from everyday life.

Platforms like Uber transformed the transport industry by making rides safer and more transparent. Creative tools like Canva empowered millions of people to design without needing expensive agencies. Digital platforms have given creators new ways to monetise their work independently.

Each of these innovations faced resistance at first, but ultimately they expanded opportunity.

A golden age is coming

I believe AI will ultimately be a good thing for music. The truly talented artists aren’t going to be replaced by AI. They’re going to use it.

They’ll use it to experiment faster; to test ideas; to build sounds that were previously impossible.

In other words, AI will become another instrument.

And when great artists get access to better instruments, culture usually enters a creative explosion.

Let the music play

Music has always evolved alongside technology.

From vinyl to CDs. From CDs to MP3s. From laptops to streaming platforms. AI is simply the next step in that journey.

So instead of fearing it, maybe we should give it a chance.

Because if it helps more people create, more people dance, and more people find joy in music, that can only be a good thing.

And in a world that often feels heavy, we could all use a good song to get us through life.