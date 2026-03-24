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    New Eastern Cape luxury lodge targets conservation-led tourism growth

    A new luxury, off-grid mountain lodge has opened in the Eastern Cape, adding to the region’s growing high-end tourism offering while reinforcing conservation and community development efforts.
    24 Mar 2026
    24 Mar 2026
    New Eastern Cape luxury lodge targets conservation-led tourism growth

    Developed by Mantis Collection, Mantis Hiddn is located within an 800-hectare private reserve in the greater Addo region, positioned to support both biodiversity conservation and regional tourism growth.

    Expanding nature-based luxury tourism

    Set within Addo Elephant National Park, the lodge reflects a broader shift toward high-value, low-impact tourism. The Eastern Cape has increasingly positioned itself as a destination for premium, nature-led travel experiences.

    Mantis CEO Craig Erasmus says the development marks a return to the group’s roots while introducing a different approach to luxury travel.

    “Hiddn is focused on nature-led experiences and personalised journeys, rather than traditional, schedule-driven tourism,” he says.

    Personalised, experience-led stays

    The lodge offers 12 suites and two private villas, designed to prioritise privacy and integrate with the surrounding landscape. Each stay is shaped in advance with a dedicated experience guide, with activities tailored to individual preferences rather than fixed itineraries.

    Experiences focus on restoration and connection with nature, ranging from guided walks and stargazing to creative and wellness-based activities.

    Sustainability and rewilding focus

    The property operates off-grid, using solar energy alongside water harvesting and recycling systems. Construction incorporates locally sourced materials aimed at reducing environmental impact.

    Beyond the lodge itself, the development includes efforts to restore natural habitats within the reserve, with a focus on rewilding and low-impact exploration instead of traditional game drives.

    Wellness and food as core pillars

    Wellness offerings are built around physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and environmental elements, moving beyond conventional spa models. Activities include guided breathwork, yoga, botanical therapies, and nature-based rituals.

    Food is positioned as part of the broader experience, with menus shaped around seasonal produce and, in some cases, ingredients foraged on-site. A curated South African wine list complements the offering.

    Community partnerships and local impact

    The development also places emphasis on community engagement in the greater Addo area, where economic challenges persist despite a rich cultural heritage.

    Initiatives include skills development, employment pathways, and support for local projects such as early childhood education, youth sport programmes, and small-scale agriculture.

    Positioning within a broader travel network

    The lodge forms part of Mantis’ wider portfolio and can be combined with travel itineraries across South Africa, including Cape Town, Kruger, and other safari destinations — reflecting a growing trend toward multi-destination travel experiences.

    Read more: hospitality industry, South Africa Tourism, Mantis Collection, Addo Elephant National Park, Eastern Cape tourism, conservation tourism, luxury safari, wellness tourism, sustainable travel
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