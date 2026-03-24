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    Crisis isn’t the time to improvise

    By Keke Matlou, issued by Incentive Travel & Events
    24 Mar 2026
    24 Mar 2026
    Why incentive travel needs a crisis management rulebook.
    Author: Keke Matlou, director at Incentive Travel & Events
    Author: Keke Matlou, director at Incentive Travel & Events

    Incentive travel is designed to reward excellence. It is aspirational, immersive, and often delivered in destinations that inspire performance and loyalty.

    However, in an increasingly unpredictable global climate – marked by political unrest, natural disasters, aviation disruptions and health scares – the true measure of an incentive travel programme is not only how memorable it is, but how 'prepared' it is.

    A beautifully curated itinerary means very little if there is no crisis framework behind it.

    The risk of improvising

    Many incentive trips run smoothly for years without incident. This can create the false impression that contingency planning is optional.
    But when unrest erupts – whether through protests, airport shutdowns, strikes, etc. – decisions must be made in minutes, not days.

    A crisis management rule book eliminates confusion. It clarifies:

    • authority to activate evacuation protocols
    • communication hierarchies/channels
    • airline and ground partner contact and escalation
    • real-time delegate tracking process
    • emergency financial approvals
    • client point of contact – for all updates.

    The above is essential because in crisis, clarity saves time!

    Risk assessment – strategic obligation

    Exco teams increasingly scrutinise travel risk frameworks, especially when sending high performers, senior leadership, or key clients off to another country. A comprehensive crisis policy should include:

    • pre-travel risk assessment and destination monitoring
    • real-time tracking and delegate accountability
    • supplier due diligence and vetted on-ground partners
    • escalation protocols with clear decision makers earmarked
    • emergency extraction strategy (alternative airports, charter options, reliable/secure transfers)
    • structured and clear crisis communication plan.

    Brand reputation in moments of crisis

    Incentive travel is linked to brand perception (both internally and externally). A poorly managed crisis can undo years of positive brand building. Conversely, a well-managed emergency response can strengthen client trust exponentially. Clients remember how you made them feel in moments of uncertainty/panic.

    Financial management in emergencies

    Crisis management requires immediate spend — additional accommodation, last-minute airfares, transfers, charters, and possible security support. A crisis framework must outline:

    • emergency spend 'stretch' and sign-off
    • agreed airline flexibility clauses
    • refund and cancellation process
    • insurance activation procedures.

    Travel team readiness

    A policy document stored on a shared drive is necessary! Teams should clearly know their roles.

    In conclusion, we cannot control global unrest and natural disasters. However we can control how prepared we are. If/when unrest occurs, the most powerful incentive you can offer your client is peace of mind and a safe journey back home.

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    About Keke Matlou

    Keke Matlou is director at Incentive Travel & Events.
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