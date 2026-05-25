Sentech appoints Flenk Mnisi as chief operating officer

Sentech SOC Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Flenk Mnisi as chief operating officer (COO), effective 18 May 2026.

Flenk Mnisi, newly appointed COO at Sentech

Mnisi brings extensive experience and proven leadership to the role, having built a distinguished career within Sentech over nearly two decades. He was appointed acting COO prior to his official appointment, and has held several key leadership positions across the organisation.

Mnisi joined Sentech in 2006 as a technical manager and progressed to head of department: Transmission Networks (2010–2019), before taking on the role of head of media & broadcast. He later served as chief technology & information officer, and subsequently as executive overseeing the Satellite Business. Most recently, he was appointed chief commercial officer: Satellite Business while continuing to serve as acting COO.

He is currently leading Sentech’s Satellite Communications Launch Project, engaging with key stakeholders such as the International Telecommunication Union on satellite spectrum and strategic partnerships across the satellite value chain.

Welcoming the appointment, Sentech CEO, Tebogo Leshope said: “Mr Mnisi’s appointment marks an important milestone for Sentech. His extensive experience, proven leadership, and deep understanding of the organisation position him well to drive operational excellence and support the delivery of our long-term strategic objectives. We are confident that he will continue to make a meaningful contribution as we advance Sentech’s mandate and growth ambitions.”

Sentech is confident that Mnisi’s appointment will further strengthen the organisation as it continues to advance its mandate of enabling connectivity and supporting South Africa’s digital future.

The organisation extends its congratulations to Mnisi and wishes him every success in his new role.



