Deadline extension for 2026 Act Nyoloha Scholarship Programme

The application deadline for the 2026 Arts & Culture Trust (Act) Nyoloha Scholarship Programme has been extended to Monday, 27 April 2026.

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Now in its fifth iteration, the Act Nyoloha Scholarship Programme, sponsored by Nedbank, Sun International and the MTN Foundation, supports exceptional talent through funding for accredited tertiary study in the arts from 2027, with two scholarships valued at R300,000 each.

Beyond financial assistance, the Act NSP plays a critical role in shaping the next generation of South African creative professionals through a structured four-month online mentorship and skills development programme. This programme is facilitated by industry experts in the visual and performing arts.

In addition to the online application process, Act invites schools, community centres, and organisations that would like to host an in-person open call session to get in touch. To request a school or community visit, please send an email to az.gro.tca@ofni and az.gro.tca@gnitekram.

These sessions provide prospective applicants with detailed information on eligibility criteria, application requirements, and guidance on how to submit a strong application.

Key details:

Applications now close on Monday, 27 April 2026.



Applications are open to South African emerging artists aged 17–25 and who qualify for tertiary education.



Disciplines include acting, singing, dance, visual arts, and digital arts.



The application platform can be accessed at act.org.za/nyoloha.



The scholarship covers tuition and study materials for accredited tertiary study commencing in 2027.

Act encourages all eligible applicants to apply within the extended time frame and to make use of the available support channels to ensure their applications are completed successfully.