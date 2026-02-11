NyolohaTranscends: Arts & Culture Trust's Nyoloha Scholarship 2026 now accepting applications

The Arts & Culture Trust (ACT) has officially opened applications for the 2026 ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme, marking the fifth iteration of its flagship undergraduate arts development initiative.

Designed to identify and nurture exceptional young talent, the programme provides fully paid scholarships covering tuition and study materials for accredited tertiary studies beginning in 2027.

Now a cornerstone of South Africa’s creative development landscape, the Nyoloha Scholarship Programme supports studies in performing, visual and digital arts while also offering structured mentorship and career development opportunities to help young artists build sustainable futures in the creative economy.

#NyolohaTranscends: Rising beyond barriers

The 2026 theme, #NyolohaTranscends, draws inspiration from the Sesotho word Nyoloha, meaning “to rise”. The theme reflects ACT’s commitment to reaching talented young artists in communities where opportunity may be limited, but creative potential is abundant.

It reinforces the organisation’s belief that artistic excellence exists across South Africa — and that with the right support, emerging artists can transcend financial and structural barriers to access professional training, mentorship and meaningful careers.

Applications are now open and will close on Sunday, 5 April 2026. Submissions can be completed online.

The programme is open to South African emerging artists aged 17 to 25 in the disciplines of: Acting, Singing, Dance, Visual Arts and Digital Arts.

Eligible applicants must either be in matric or not yet studying art at a tertiary institution. The scholarship specifically targets young artists who lack the financial means to pursue an arts degree.

“Through the ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme, the ACT continues to enable young artists to transcend financial and structural barriers, strengthening access to professional development and career pathways,” says Jessica Denyschen, CEO of ACT.

“Each year, we witness extraordinary artistic potential emerging from across the country and we remain committed to ensuring that this talent is recognised, supported, and able to flourish within South Africa’s creative industries.”

Beyond funding: Training, mentorship and exposure

More than a financial award, Nyoloha is a structured development journey.

In 2025, 60 performing, visual and digital artists from all nine provinces were selected to participate in a three-month training and mentorship programme. From this cohort, scholarship recipients were ultimately selected.

“The training and mentorship assist artists to take giant leaps forward in realising their worth and honing their talent for fulfilling careers in the creative industry,” says Poovi Pillay, Executive Head of the Social Impact Unit at Nedbank.

Strategic partnerships driving impact

The ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme is delivered with the support of long-term strategic partners Nedbank and MTN South Africa.

“In partnership with ACT, the Nedbank Arts Affinity has donated more than R31m over 31 years to support over 830 arts, culture and heritage development projects countrywide,” the organisation notes. The Arts Affinity currently supports the Nyoloha Scholarship Programme, alongside other ACT initiatives.

“As legacy organisations with a future focus, the MTN Foundation and ACT partnership continues to deliver on their strategic objective to participate in the socioeconomic development of our disenfranchised youth,” says Niel Nortjé, manager of the MTN Art Collection.

He adds that accelerating digital transformation in art skills development, job creation and digital solutions for the cultural and creative industries remains a strategic priority for the partnership.

With applications now open for 2026, the Nyoloha Scholarship Programme once again offers young creatives the opportunity not just to rise — but to transcend.