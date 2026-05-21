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    ABC Q1 2026 Magazines | Custom mags continued buoyancy lifts print growth

    The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) Q1 (January to March) 2026 Circulation release shows that while magazine circulation came under pressure in the first quarter of 2026, magazines grew 8.1% in the year, lifted by the growth in custom magazines.
    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    21 May 2026
    21 May 2026
    ABC Q1 2026 Magazines | Custom mags continued buoyancy lifts print growth

    As in Q4 2025, Custom magazines continued to show strong growth, posting a near 20% increase year-on-year and helping keep overall print circulation on an upward trajectory.

    However, after stabilising somewhat in 2025 Consumer magazines were 5.8% down from the first quarter of 2025 and all consumer magazines registered year-on-year declines.

    The latest figures released by the ABC show total newspaper and magazine circulation in SA growing 2.3% year-on-year to 8.4 million copies.

    Total newspaper and magazine circulation registered a fourth consecutive annual increase in the first quarter of 2026.

    After growing members in the previous year, the number of titles registered with the ABC fell to 370, taking total membership back to where it was at the beginning of 2025.

    Consumer magazines

    In Q4 2025, Consumer magazines were down 1.2% year-on-year, this quarter, they are down 5.8%.

    Despite this, 12 consumer magazines were up on the previous quarter and 13 on the prior year.

    Of the seven magazines that had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, the best performers are Men's Health and Your Luxury Africa.

    While Sarie Kos/Food, Farmers Weekly and Plus 50 increased over the previous quarter, they all increased significantly over the prior year.

    Arts, Culture and Heritage
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Jewish LifeMtly8,3688,368-1.0%
    Business and News
    BusinessBriefAltM0No Issue
    Fast CompanyQ0No Issue
    Financial MailWkly, Th3,15116,410-4.4%-8.1%
    Forbes AfricaAltM4,19711,630-2.8%8.0%
    SA Real Estate Investor MagazineMtly0Resigned
    The Big Issue Magazine11xA0Resigned
    Conservation and Wildlife
    African BirdlifeAltM1365,804-2.8%-34.2%
    Family Interest
    HuisgenootWkly, Th2,96460,345-8.7%-17.0%
    Plus 506xA1,5875,23812.8%104.0%
    YouWkly, Th1,48027,459-9.5%-19.4%
    Farming
    Farm.co.zaAltM9,1659,165-0.4%
    Farmer's WeeklyWkly, Fr4,67610,1464.1%105.6%
    Grond tot MondQ17,37717,377-9.4%-1.2%
    LandbouweekbladF13010,438-10.6%-15.7%
    MarktoeMtly14,60414,604-2.7%-22.0%
    Health & Wellbeing
    Grow to Eat3xA0No Issue
    Home
    Conde Nast House & Garden6xA3,3828,191-6.7%No Issue
    Essential FlavoursQ2,1004,480-21.7%-46.1%
    Food&Home MagazineQ3,51114,6640.7%-0.1%
    SA Home Owner11xA3,93315,056-3.4%-1.3%
    Sarie Kos / FoodQ67012,5948.3%31.5%
    The Gardener / Die TuinierMtly4,91825,5517.2%-22.3%
    Tuis Home8xA1,25049,6191.5%-5.0%
    Visi6xA1,0128,158-15.9%-14.5%
    Leisure
    Joburg Style3xA0New Member
    WantedMtly25,15725,15739.3%New Member
    YourLuxury AfricaMtly23,85923,85920.8%21.4%
    Male
    GQ6xA2,7074,024-26.1%No Issue
    Men's HealthAltM4,10111,96016.9%25.4%
    Motoring
    CarMtly4,89524,0160.3%0.5%
    Driven MagazineMtly5,6365,636-3.4%-8.0%
    Parenting
    Baba & KleuterQ66611,244No Issue6.1%
    Baby's and BeyondQ6,9509,132-6.2%-33.7%
    Your Pregnancy and BabyAltM2,4565,834-12.4%23.4%
    Sport and Hobby
    Compleat GolferMtly0No Issue
    Kickoff MagazineMtly12,21418,441-20.4%New Member
    SA RugbyMtly1,0312,852-20.5%2.9%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    Cape Etc3xA4,2225,882-1.0%-19.9%
    GetawayMtly1,7658,71411.4%
    go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepAltM13619,397-1.8%-11.0%
    Inbound SAMtly9,9479,9470.2%0.1%
    Weg / Go PlattelandQ21212,975-14.1%-10.6%
    Weg/GoAltM1,21129,683-1.5%-18.3%
    Woman's General
    BONA MagazineMtly2,0408,952-1.0%-17.4%
    FairladyAltM1,22621,9594.3%-11.6%
    Garden & Home MagazineMtly0No IssueNo Issue
    Glamour6xA3,7145,956-12.3%No Issue
    Ignited WomanAltM0TerminatedNew Member
    KuierF1,04229,330-13.8%-17.9%
    Rooi Rose MagazineMtly6,58625,635-1.2%3.2%
    SarieAltM2,69944,011-2.1%-2.0%
    True LoveQ1,0365,704-4.9%-22.5%
    Women & Home MagazineMtly3,93619,025-0.6%-2.3%
    Women's HealthAltM2,7549,179-15.5%-8.7%
    Total220,809733,801-7.5%-5.8%

    B2B magazines

    Traditionally, the B2B category has been a bastion of strength in the magazine print category, but Q3 and Q4 2025 saw it falter.

    This quarter saw it continue this downward trend, with a slight increase on the Q4 2025 declines on the previous quarter and on the prior year.

    Despite this, some sectors performed well, including Electrical Engineering, Engineering: Other, Health & Wellbeing, Management, Information and Computer Technology, Mining and Quarrying, Freight News focus and Retail.

    Engineering: Other fared especially well with seven of its nine publications showing an increase on the previous quarter, and Health & Wellbeing with four of its six publications showing an increase on the previous quarter and three on the prior year.

    Management also had six of 10 publications increase on the previous quarter and five on the prior year.

    Publication highlights include SA Graan / Grain, Electricity & Control, MechChem Africa, Refrigeration and Airconditioning, Top 500: South Africa's Best Managed Companies, Mining Review Africa, and Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop).

    Agricultural
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    OVK Nuus/News4xA4,6904,690-1.7%
    SA Graan / GrainMtly17,22517,22524.1%-13.1%
    WinelandMtly2,8272,9042.4%-8.1%
    Architecture
    Floors in Africa7xA12,26512,2657.8%1.7%
    Leading Architect & Design6xA5,1945,198-0.1%-1.8%
    SA Building ReviewAnn9,2359,391No Issue-1.9%
    To Build4xA7,7548,363-3.1%-15.1%
    Walls & Roofs in Africa7xA12,26512,2657.8%1.7%
    Automotive
    SA TreadsQ1,3601,360No Submission-69.7%
    Civil Construction
    Civil EngineeringMtly14,74614,747-3.3%3.3%
    Construction WorldMtly12,03712,0372.4%-25.4%
    IMIESA10xA10,45810,458-5.1%-2.1%
    Spec HandbooksAnn0No Issue
    Communications
    SA ProfileAnn9,6469,711No Issue-1.4%
    ServiceQ4,9624,962-0.1%
    Electrical Engineering
    Electricity & ControlMtly7,9607,96010.9%-14.1%
    Sparks Electrical NewsMtly9,8219,8210.8%-32.6%
    Engineering - Other
    Capital Equipment NewsMtly8,4748,4742.0%-32.8%
    DataweekMtly2,7522,752-0.1%-5.9%
    Go2Energy Technical Journal2xA0No IssueNo Issue
    MechChem AfricaAltM7,7857,78510.6%-26.8%
    Motion ControlQ1,4561,4562.5%-13.3%
    Plumbing AfricaMtly10,70710,7260.1%-1.9%
    Refrigeration and AirconditioningMtly7,1427,14511.5%11.0%
    SA Instrumentation & ControlMtly3,4793,4798.2%-8.9%
    Water & Sanitation Africa6xA9,2879,2874.6%16.9%
    Health and Wellbeing
    Fire ProtectionQ2,7332,7331.8%48.0%
    Medical Chronicle11xA36,95436,9544.2%5.9%
    Modern Medicine Magazine6xA0Resigned
    SMART Security Solutions8xA3,8963,8963.3%-6.2%
    South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review11xA2,6702,6730.5%-5.6%
    The Specialist Forum Journal11xA30,44630,446-2.8%2.4%
    Industry
    Analytical Reporter6xA4,2514,251-0.7%-11.1%
    Cold Link Africa8xA3,8353,8400.2%0.6%
    Gauteng BusinessAnn0No IssueNo Issue
    Limpopo BusinessAnn0No IssueNo Issue
    Mpumalanga BusinessAnn0No IssueNo Issue
    Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SAQ4,9504,950-0.2%-0.1%
    South African Business2xA0No Issue
    South African Food Review11xA3,1503,157-0.8%-3.6%
    The Journal of African BusinessQ4,9654,965
    Information and Computer Technology
    Brainstorm11xA3,9557,6943.3%8.2%
    Management
    Black Business QuarterlyQ37,00537,0057.9%7.1%
    Blue ChipQ6,9506,950-12.6%-6.8%
    ESG - Future of SustainabiltyAnn0No Issue
    FA NewsAltM1,7451,8910.4%-34.5%
    LeadershipMtly36,51936,5197.2%2.6%
    Money MarketingMtly6,1266,1260.7%4.4%
    Public Sector LeadersMtly21,59221,592155.5%66.5%
    South African Business IntergratorQ8,8929,017-6.1%-8.6%
    Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed CompaniesAnn32,31932,319144.4%127.4%
    Top Women LeadersAnn0No Issue
    Mining & Quarrying
    African Mines HandbookAnn0No Issue
    African Mining Inc. Mining MirrorMtly19,80519,842-4.9%-15.0%
    EarthbrokerMtly0Suspended
    Engineering News & Mining WeeklyWkly, Fr22,52224,6992.2%32.9%
    Mining Review Africa6xA4,6934,69326.0%0.9%
    Modern MiningMtly8,1358,1353.8%-22.0%
    Modern QuarryingQ4,5824,5826.6%-36.8%
    Retail
    DIY And Industrial Trade NewsMtly7,7357,7350.3%-8.0%
    Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop11xA24,22324,22358.6%
    Supermarket & RetailerMtly22,88122,8819.1%6.1%
    Transport and Logistics
    Freight News FeaturesMtly5,3715,5094.0%3.5%
    Total566,427573,738-0.9%-3.8%

    Custom magazines

    The real good news this quarter is in the Custom magazines category, which continues its upward trend of Q3 and Q4 2025 with an increase of 6.3% on the previous quarter and 19.1% on the prior year.

    The Retail, Woman’s General (only one publication) and Youth categories had increases for all publications on the previous quarter and on the prior year.

    The Sports & Hobbies and Home categories had all increases, bar one publication in each category on the prior year.

    Following their increases in the previous quarter (Q4 2025), My Kitchen and Balanced Life continued their increases from Q4 2025.
    Other standouts are in the Male category, Soccer Club in Sports & Hobbies and Kids Super Club in Youth.

    Health & Wellbeing
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    SA Pharmaceutical Journal10xA0No Submission
    South African Medical JournalMtly12,21512,215-0.1%4.2%
    Home
    Living SpaceMtly3334,90912.1%-17.1%
    My KitchenMtly5,093146,84212.4%30.1%
    Industry Specific
    J S EQ10,47811,155-24.6%-24.7%
    Sea Rescue3xA11,15011,150-38.6%No Issue
    ServamusMtly664,976-9.8%-11.4%
    The Journal of the SAIMMMtly2,5492,5492.3%18.8%
    In-flight
    In Flight MagazineMtly75,18275,182-6.4%-2.2%
    Leisure
    Lush Fine LivingQ18,65818,658New Member
    Private Edition4xA9,9759,975-2.0%
    Male
    ManMtly3,300101,84310.7%19.0%
    TechMtly0Discontinued
    Professional
    Accountancy SAMtly63,87263,872-2.9%-1.3%
    De Rebus11xA60,56860,5722.5%
    Retail
    Club MagazineMtly6,936355,7309.8%24.2%
    Jet Club7xA3,000389,8416.5%38.2%
    Sport and Hobby
    Game & Hunt/Wild & JagMtly65,09765,5110.1%-0.4%
    SoccerClubMtly4,79985,5977.7%22.4%
    SportsClubMtly2,885124,3195.0%6.5%
    Wildland MagazineMtly75,11975,1191.4%3.8%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    PremierMtly7,1017,101-11.7%-0.6%
    Rove SAQ6,9477,858-11.7%-40.2%
    Woman's General
    Balanced LifeMtly3,48279,01912.6%41.2%
    Youth
    ClubXMtly6,000157,4026.4%24.2%
    Kids Super ClubMtly3,355120,7849.9%30.1%
    Total457,8602,022,1796.3%19.1%

    Free magazines

    The Free magazine category remained more or less static.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Botswana AdvertiserF99,965
    Get It (Ballito to UmhlangaMtly11,9840.1%
    Get It (BloemfonteinMtly6,890
    Get It (HighwayMtly11,736-0.6%-0.9%
    Get It (Jo'burg SouthMtly11,7500.4%
    Get It (Jo'burg WestMtly10,481-5.3%-0.8%
    Get It (LowveldMtly6,400
    Get It (Northern Suburbs JoburgMtly11,9000.4%0.4%
    Get It (PretoriaMtly11,8000.6%-0.3%
    Total182,906-0.3%-0.1%


    Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity

    Read more: magazines, ABC, magazine circulation, Danette Breitenbach
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    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
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