ABC Q1 2026 Magazines | Custom mags continued buoyancy lifts print growth

The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) Q1 (January to March) 2026 Circulation release shows that while magazine circulation came under pressure in the first quarter of 2026, magazines grew 8.1% in the year, lifted by the growth in custom magazines.

As in Q4 2025, Custom magazines continued to show strong growth, posting a near 20% increase year-on-year and helping keep overall print circulation on an upward trajectory.

However, after stabilising somewhat in 2025 Consumer magazines were 5.8% down from the first quarter of 2025 and all consumer magazines registered year-on-year declines.

The latest figures released by the ABC show total newspaper and magazine circulation in SA growing 2.3% year-on-year to 8.4 million copies.

Total newspaper and magazine circulation registered a fourth consecutive annual increase in the first quarter of 2026.

After growing members in the previous year, the number of titles registered with the ABC fell to 370, taking total membership back to where it was at the beginning of 2025.

Consumer magazines

In Q4 2025, Consumer magazines were down 1.2% year-on-year, this quarter, they are down 5.8%.

Despite this, 12 consumer magazines were up on the previous quarter and 13 on the prior year.

Of the seven magazines that had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, the best performers are Men's Health and Your Luxury Africa.

While Sarie Kos/Food, Farmers Weekly and Plus 50 increased over the previous quarter, they all increased significantly over the prior year.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,368 8,368 -1.0% Business and News BusinessBrief AltM 0 No Issue Fast Company Q 0 No Issue Financial Mail Wkly, Th 3,151 16,410 -4.4% -8.1% Forbes Africa AltM 4,197 11,630 -2.8% 8.0% SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Mtly 0 Resigned The Big Issue Magazine 11xA 0 Resigned Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 136 5,804 -2.8% -34.2% Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 2,964 60,345 -8.7% -17.0% Plus 50 6xA 1,587 5,238 12.8% 104.0% You Wkly, Th 1,480 27,459 -9.5% -19.4% Farming Farm.co.za AltM 9,165 9,165 -0.4% Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 4,676 10,146 4.1% 105.6% Grond tot Mond Q 17,377 17,377 -9.4% -1.2% Landbouweekblad F 130 10,438 -10.6% -15.7% Marktoe Mtly 14,604 14,604 -2.7% -22.0% Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat 3xA 0 No Issue Home Conde Nast House & Garden 6xA 3,382 8,191 -6.7% No Issue Essential Flavours Q 2,100 4,480 -21.7% -46.1% Food&Home Magazine Q 3,511 14,664 0.7% -0.1% SA Home Owner 11xA 3,933 15,056 -3.4% -1.3% Sarie Kos / Food Q 670 12,594 8.3% 31.5% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 4,918 25,551 7.2% -22.3% Tuis Home 8xA 1,250 49,619 1.5% -5.0% Visi 6xA 1,012 8,158 -15.9% -14.5% Leisure Joburg Style 3xA 0 New Member Wanted Mtly 25,157 25,157 39.3% New Member YourLuxury Africa Mtly 23,859 23,859 20.8% 21.4% Male GQ 6xA 2,707 4,024 -26.1% No Issue Men's Health AltM 4,101 11,960 16.9% 25.4% Motoring Car Mtly 4,895 24,016 0.3% 0.5% Driven Magazine Mtly 5,636 5,636 -3.4% -8.0% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 666 11,244 No Issue 6.1% Baby's and Beyond Q 6,950 9,132 -6.2% -33.7% Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 2,456 5,834 -12.4% 23.4% Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 0 No Issue Kickoff Magazine Mtly 12,214 18,441 -20.4% New Member SA Rugby Mtly 1,031 2,852 -20.5% 2.9% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 4,222 5,882 -1.0% -19.9% Getaway Mtly 1,765 8,714 11.4% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 136 19,397 -1.8% -11.0% Inbound SA Mtly 9,947 9,947 0.2% 0.1% Weg / Go Platteland Q 212 12,975 -14.1% -10.6% Weg/Go AltM 1,211 29,683 -1.5% -18.3% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 2,040 8,952 -1.0% -17.4% Fairlady AltM 1,226 21,959 4.3% -11.6% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 0 No Issue No Issue Glamour 6xA 3,714 5,956 -12.3% No Issue Ignited Woman AltM 0 Terminated New Member Kuier F 1,042 29,330 -13.8% -17.9% Rooi Rose Magazine Mtly 6,586 25,635 -1.2% 3.2% Sarie AltM 2,699 44,011 -2.1% -2.0% True Love Q 1,036 5,704 -4.9% -22.5% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 3,936 19,025 -0.6% -2.3% Women's Health AltM 2,754 9,179 -15.5% -8.7% Total 220,809 733,801 -7.5% -5.8%

B2B magazines

Traditionally, the B2B category has been a bastion of strength in the magazine print category, but Q3 and Q4 2025 saw it falter.

This quarter saw it continue this downward trend, with a slight increase on the Q4 2025 declines on the previous quarter and on the prior year.

Despite this, some sectors performed well, including Electrical Engineering, Engineering: Other, Health & Wellbeing, Management, Information and Computer Technology, Mining and Quarrying, Freight News focus and Retail.

Engineering: Other fared especially well with seven of its nine publications showing an increase on the previous quarter, and Health & Wellbeing with four of its six publications showing an increase on the previous quarter and three on the prior year.

Management also had six of 10 publications increase on the previous quarter and five on the prior year.

Publication highlights include SA Graan / Grain, Electricity & Control, MechChem Africa, Refrigeration and Airconditioning, Top 500: South Africa's Best Managed Companies, Mining Review Africa, and Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop).

Agricultural Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News 4xA 4,690 4,690 -1.7% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 17,225 17,225 24.1% -13.1% Wineland Mtly 2,827 2,904 2.4% -8.1% Architecture Floors in Africa 7xA 12,265 12,265 7.8% 1.7% Leading Architect & Design 6xA 5,194 5,198 -0.1% -1.8% SA Building Review Ann 9,235 9,391 No Issue -1.9% To Build 4xA 7,754 8,363 -3.1% -15.1% Walls & Roofs in Africa 7xA 12,265 12,265 7.8% 1.7% Automotive SA Treads Q 1,360 1,360 No Submission -69.7% Civil Construction Civil Engineering Mtly 14,746 14,747 -3.3% 3.3% Construction World Mtly 12,037 12,037 2.4% -25.4% IMIESA 10xA 10,458 10,458 -5.1% -2.1% Spec Handbooks Ann 0 No Issue Communications SA Profile Ann 9,646 9,711 No Issue -1.4% Service Q 4,962 4,962 -0.1% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 7,960 7,960 10.9% -14.1% Sparks Electrical News Mtly 9,821 9,821 0.8% -32.6% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 8,474 8,474 2.0% -32.8% Dataweek Mtly 2,752 2,752 -0.1% -5.9% Go2Energy Technical Journal 2xA 0 No Issue No Issue MechChem Africa AltM 7,785 7,785 10.6% -26.8% Motion Control Q 1,456 1,456 2.5% -13.3% Plumbing Africa Mtly 10,707 10,726 0.1% -1.9% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 7,142 7,145 11.5% 11.0% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 3,479 3,479 8.2% -8.9% Water & Sanitation Africa 6xA 9,287 9,287 4.6% 16.9% Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Q 2,733 2,733 1.8% 48.0% Medical Chronicle 11xA 36,954 36,954 4.2% 5.9% Modern Medicine Magazine 6xA 0 Resigned SMART Security Solutions 8xA 3,896 3,896 3.3% -6.2% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 2,670 2,673 0.5% -5.6% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 30,446 30,446 -2.8% 2.4% Industry Analytical Reporter 6xA 4,251 4,251 -0.7% -11.1% Cold Link Africa 8xA 3,835 3,840 0.2% 0.6% Gauteng Business Ann 0 No Issue No Issue Limpopo Business Ann 0 No Issue No Issue Mpumalanga Business Ann 0 No Issue No Issue Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA Q 4,950 4,950 -0.2% -0.1% South African Business 2xA 0 No Issue South African Food Review 11xA 3,150 3,157 -0.8% -3.6% The Journal of African Business Q 4,965 4,965 Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 3,955 7,694 3.3% 8.2% Management Black Business Quarterly Q 37,005 37,005 7.9% 7.1% Blue Chip Q 6,950 6,950 -12.6% -6.8% ESG - Future of Sustainabilty Ann 0 No Issue FA News AltM 1,745 1,891 0.4% -34.5% Leadership Mtly 36,519 36,519 7.2% 2.6% Money Marketing Mtly 6,126 6,126 0.7% 4.4% Public Sector Leaders Mtly 21,592 21,592 155.5% 66.5% South African Business Intergrator Q 8,892 9,017 -6.1% -8.6% Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed Companies Ann 32,319 32,319 144.4% 127.4% Top Women Leaders Ann 0 No Issue Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Ann 0 No Issue African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Mtly 19,805 19,842 -4.9% -15.0% Earthbroker Mtly 0 Suspended Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 22,522 24,699 2.2% 32.9% Mining Review Africa 6xA 4,693 4,693 26.0% 0.9% Modern Mining Mtly 8,135 8,135 3.8% -22.0% Modern Quarrying Q 4,582 4,582 6.6% -36.8% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 7,735 7,735 0.3% -8.0% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop 11xA 24,223 24,223 58.6% Supermarket & Retailer Mtly 22,881 22,881 9.1% 6.1% Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 5,371 5,509 4.0% 3.5% Total 566,427 573,738 -0.9% -3.8%

Custom magazines

The real good news this quarter is in the Custom magazines category, which continues its upward trend of Q3 and Q4 2025 with an increase of 6.3% on the previous quarter and 19.1% on the prior year.

The Retail, Woman’s General (only one publication) and Youth categories had increases for all publications on the previous quarter and on the prior year.

The Sports & Hobbies and Home categories had all increases, bar one publication in each category on the prior year.

Following their increases in the previous quarter (Q4 2025), My Kitchen and Balanced Life continued their increases from Q4 2025.

Other standouts are in the Male category, Soccer Club in Sports & Hobbies and Kids Super Club in Youth.

Health & Wellbeing Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year SA Pharmaceutical Journal 10xA 0 No Submission South African Medical Journal Mtly 12,215 12,215 -0.1% 4.2% Home Living Space Mtly 33 34,909 12.1% -17.1% My Kitchen Mtly 5,093 146,842 12.4% 30.1% Industry Specific J S E Q 10,478 11,155 -24.6% -24.7% Sea Rescue 3xA 11,150 11,150 -38.6% No Issue Servamus Mtly 66 4,976 -9.8% -11.4% The Journal of the SAIMM Mtly 2,549 2,549 2.3% 18.8% In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 75,182 75,182 -6.4% -2.2% Leisure Lush Fine Living Q 18,658 18,658 New Member Private Edition 4xA 9,975 9,975 -2.0% Male Man Mtly 3,300 101,843 10.7% 19.0% Tech Mtly 0 Discontinued Professional Accountancy SA Mtly 63,872 63,872 -2.9% -1.3% De Rebus 11xA 60,568 60,572 2.5% Retail Club Magazine Mtly 6,936 355,730 9.8% 24.2% Jet Club 7xA 3,000 389,841 6.5% 38.2% Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 65,097 65,511 0.1% -0.4% SoccerClub Mtly 4,799 85,597 7.7% 22.4% SportsClub Mtly 2,885 124,319 5.0% 6.5% Wildland Magazine Mtly 75,119 75,119 1.4% 3.8% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Premier Mtly 7,101 7,101 -11.7% -0.6% Rove SA Q 6,947 7,858 -11.7% -40.2% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 3,482 79,019 12.6% 41.2% Youth ClubX Mtly 6,000 157,402 6.4% 24.2% Kids Super Club Mtly 3,355 120,784 9.9% 30.1% Total 457,860 2,022,179 6.3% 19.1%

Free magazines

The Free magazine category remained more or less static.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser F 99,965 Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga Mtly 11,984 0.1% Get It (Bloemfontein Mtly 6,890 Get It (Highway Mtly 11,736 -0.6% -0.9% Get It (Jo'burg South Mtly 11,750 0.4% Get It (Jo'burg West Mtly 10,481 -5.3% -0.8% Get It (Lowveld Mtly 6,400 Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg Mtly 11,900 0.4% 0.4% Get It (Pretoria Mtly 11,800 0.6% -0.3% Total 182,906 -0.3% -0.1%



Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity